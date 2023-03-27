Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler: We’re Finally Building Our Dream House!

As previously reported, Caryn Chandler may be leaving Little People, Big World.

But she clearly has no intentions of leaving one of the main cast members on Little People, Big World.

Late last week, Matt Roloff posted pictures via Instagram of construction on his property in Oregon, explaining what readers were seeing as follows:

“Very excited to be finally, after five years of planning to be starting our own new house.”

The father of four went on to thank son Jacob for his assistance in cutting up logs and concluded of the work still to come:

“It’s going to be a busy, busy spring/summer.”

We previously learned that Chandler had sold her home in Oregon, with some folks presuming this meant she was going to move down to Arizona as a full-time resident.

Apparently not, however, as she and Matt will soon be moving into their dream home.

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff share a laugh in this Little People, Big World confessional.

Due to supply chain issues, this plan has taken longer for the couple to pull off than they originally hoped.

“Caryn found a builder and there’s a floor plan that works for us mostly. Just a few little tweaks,” Roloff told TLC producers alongside his girlfriend in a November 2022 confessional.

“We could put some of our ideas into it, but for the most part, this is a home that’s already been built a couple of time…

“It’s a little different, a bit scaled back than what we originally wanted, but when Caryn brought this to me, it just, click-click-click.”

The question now, of course, turns to when Roloff will propose to Chandler.

Chandler, meanwhile, has reportedly grown sick and tired of all the in-fighting between Matt and his relatives.

Ever since Matt put a portion of his farm up for sale in May 2022, and allegedly did NOT give his sons a fair chance to make an offer prior to that decision, he’s been the target of ire from ex-wife Amy and son Zach.

“Matt really wants another season, but Caryn is completely done,” an insider told the The Sun this winter of Little People, Big World and where Chandler stands, adding:

“She thinks there are too many disagreements with what they want to say and do on air, and too much family drama. She feels as though she’s the one always caught in the middle trying to mediate.”

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff are having some fun in the sun here in Arizona.

For the record, TLC has not yet announced the fate of this long-running reality show.

In the past, Roloff admitted that not living in his dream home has had a negative impact on his relationship with Caryn … and believed they were “sort of hanging out in limbo” as he thought the building process was preventing him from proposing to his girlfriend of many years.

“It just doesn’t make sense for us, for me to propose to her, for us to get married until we have a place that we can land in,” the reality star said in scene from the aforementioned series.

“And neither one of our houses work for each other. So it’s just very, very disappointing.”

