Len Goodman: Mourned, Remembered by Dancing with the Stars Family

As previously and very sadly reported, Len Goodman died on Saturday.

The former professional dancer rose to small screen fame as the head judge for many years on Dancing with the Stars.

Goodman was 78 years old.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him,” said Goodman’s manager in a statement.

She added that Goodman passed away in England from bone cancer and was surrounded by loved ones at the time.

Now, meanwhile, in the wake of this tragic news, a number of stars and entertainers from the DWTS family have taken to Twitter in order to mourn Goodman, who was also a head judge on the British version of the aforementioned program (Strictly Come Dancing) from its launch in 2004 all the way until 2016.

Scroll down for a look at some of the most notable messages…

Bruno Tonioli: “Hart broken [sic] my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10.”

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone.”

Lindsay Arnold: “The sweetest man and truly the heart of the show! Rest in peace Len.”

Emmitt Smith: “Woke up to the sad news of Len Goodman passing this morning. With great love and respect to a good and judge. Condolences to his family! Dance in heaven my friend.”

GREENHITHE, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 10: Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book ‘Lost London: A Personal Journey’ at Waterstones Bluewater on October 10, 2013 in Greenhithe, England. (Photo by Simon Burchell/Getty Images)

Kym Johnson-Herjavec: “Heartbroken. Heavens gates are covered in 10 paddles and mirror balls today. Nothing made you feel better than getting a 10 from Len. He was a class act with a cheeky grin and quick wit. You will be so missed. Rest In Peace sweet Len.”

Keo Motsepe: “May your soul rest in peace. You will be missed Len. The Legend.”

Mark Cuban: “RIP Len Goodman, you are a legend who made people around the world smile and dance.”

Derek Hough: “Heart broken by the news of our dear friend and mentor Len Goodman. It’s a gloomy morning here in Los Angeles which seems fitting after this heart breaking news… “Still hard to fully process but filled with gratitude knowing I had the privilege of working beside this absolute legend.”

Julianne Hough: “What an honor it has been to have been a part of your wonderful life. You’re a legend and left a beautiful legacy. I love you forever. Sending all my love to your family.”

Sharna Burgess: “10 paddles all around for you my friend. What an incredible impact you had on the Ballroom Dancing industry and those of us lucky enough to work with you.

“You helped bring our art form to the world in a new way, you helped us show how beautiful and special it is… how cool it could be.

“Thank you for always reminding us where we came from, for always authentically being yourself, for all the tough love and especially for the 10’s. A 10 from you was just about the greatest feeling we could hope for on show day.”