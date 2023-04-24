Are Asuelu Pulaa and Winter Everett Dating? Rumors Swirl After Nightclub Sighting

Random pairing alert?

This sounds so bizarre that we’d question why anyone is talking about it if there weren’t a photo to go with it.

Asuelu Pulaa — who married Kalani and had two kids with her — appears alongside Winter Everett, sister of Chantel.

It’s random. And fans have a lot of questions. All things considered, they could be dating.

On social media, 90 Day fans saw Asuelu Pulaa and Winter Everett hanging out. And they were not the only cast members and alums in the area. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Asuelu Pulaa appeared on multiple seasons of the franchise, notably 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Winter Everett was a familiar face from Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and The Family Chantel adventures. She has grown fairly popular among viewers in recent years.

And the two recently hung out in Atlanta, Georgia. They didn’t meet for coffee — the two enjoyed bottle service at a nightclub.

Though Asuelu Pulaa went off on followers more than once, he also shed light on the persistent racism in Utah. “Random” traffic stops had become a too-frequent part of his life.

Interestingly, fans observed that the two seemed to be “close,” and not just standing near each other.

But they were also not alone.

Chantel Everett, River Everett, Jovi Dufren, and Yara Zaya were all there. What a seemingly odd group in a seemingly odd place!

After gaining popularity on The Family Chanel, Winter Everett underwent a body transformation that truly wowed fans. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Winter was in a relationship with Jah for seven years. The two also became engaged on camera.

Fans more or less universally despised Jah, who seemed intensely controlling. Winter’s mother also doubted her intentions.

Many breathed a sigh of relief when Winter and Jah finally broke up. Long overdue, extremely welcome news.

Jah proposed to Winter Everett on The Family Chantel. At the time, she said yes. Eventually, they broke up, and fans feel that it’s truly for the best. (Image Credit: TLC)

So that could leave Winter seemingly single and with the potential to mingle with Asuelu.

What about Asuelu himself?

His status is a little more complex, but suffice it to say that fans did not express shock at the idea that he might be back on the dating market.

In this photo, Asuelu Pulaa poses with his adorable sons, Oliver and Kennedy. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

More than a year ago, Asuelu very openly complained about his marriage to Kalani Faagata. The two had a lot of issues, and feeling miserable in Utah was only part of the problem.

He felt like she wasn’t “fun” anymore — not participating in his TikTok videos, for example. Meanwhile, Kalani had issues with Asuelu’s attitude, his sexism, and his whole “manchild” thing. Maturity matters, folks!

Though the two moved to California with their boys, they have not officially confirmed any reconciliation. And even if they did get back together … they could always have split again.

Interestingly, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa shared a holiday card in December of 2022. Was this just smiling for the cameras, or did they reconcile?

So, is Asuelu no longer with Kalani and now dating Winter? Apparently not.

“No, I am not dating da Winter,” he clarified on Saturday, April 22, using TikTok to address his fans.

Asuelu then remarked: “Oh my goodness gracious.”