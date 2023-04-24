Len Goodman, Former Dancing with the Stars Judge, Dead at 78

Tragic news out of the world of television and entertainment:

Len Goodman, the long-time Dancing with the Stars head judge who announced his departure from the reality competition in November, passed away on Sunday in England.

He was 78 years old.

Goodman’s manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed the awful development in a statement released early Monday morning.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News.

She added:

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

GREENHITHE, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 10: Len Goodman meets fans and signs copies of his book ‘Lost London: A Personal Journey’ at Waterstones Bluewater on October 10, 2013 in Greenhithe, England. (Photo by Simon Burchell/Getty Images)

According to BBC News, Goodman had bone cancer and died in hospice care April 22 “surrounded by his family.”

The former professional dancer was front and center on Dancing with the Stars for 17 years — from 2005 until 2022.

He was also a head judge on the British version of the program (Strictly Come Dancing) from its launch in 2004 all the way until 2016.

Goodman said in November that he was stepping down from his Dancing with the Stars position.

“While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness,” he said during the November 14 installment of the series.

“As this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005.

“It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: TV personality Len Goodman in Boss Orange 107 sunglasses poses at the Solstice fitting station during the HBO Luxury Lounge in honor of The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards at The Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

Said BBC Director-General Tim Davie via Twitter:

“Len Goodman was a wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions.

“He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family.

“Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Goodman didn’t say anything about his medical condition at the time he retired.

“I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family,” he continued at the time. “It’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

We should expect plenty of tributes to pour forth over the next several hours, days and weeks from those who worked with Goodman or from those who knew him well.

Piers Morgan, for example, posted the following photo and message this morning:

“More very sad news from the world of entertainment…RIP Len Goodman, 78 – welder, dancer, judge, and devoted cricket & West Ham fan,” wrote the TV host.

“Always had a laugh with Len, and swapped a few strong opinions. A quintessential Londoner and a top bloke.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Len Goodman.

May he rest in peace.