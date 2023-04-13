Kris Jenner Roasts Kourtney Kardashian for Not Promoting Wedding Special: It's YOUR Show!!

More than a month ahead of the premiere of The Kardashians Season 3, Hulu just dropped a special event.

The April 13 premiere of Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis walked viewers through their wedding(s).

A lot of people (and corporate entities) worked hard to promote this. Did Kourtney?

Kris Jenner herself pretty openly shaded Kourt for barely lifting a finger to promote her very own wedding special.

In this screenshot from the Hulu special, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker discuss their wedding setup in black and white. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Of all of the streaming services out there, Hulu has one of the most pesky startups. You always have to navigate to your For You page to continue watching whatever you just watched.

In the meantime, Hulu can plaster whatever the hell they want all across the home page. On Thursday, April 13, that was Kourtney and Travis’ wedding special.

Take a look for yourself: if you sign in to Hulu, you really can’t miss it.

Hulu plastered Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special on everyone’s screens for the big premiere. (Image Credit: Hulu)

There is a parody Instagram account that pretends to be North West (she is 9 years old; don’t do that) apparently felt like Kourtney could have done more to promote the streaming event.

“Hey guys! Since she refuses to do any press to promote this, I just wanted to tap in and remind you to watch my Aunt Kourt’s first wedding special this week on Hulu,” a post from Fake North read.

“I am so excited for you all to get an inside look into this fairytale wedding,” the parody account wrote. “Please tune in on April 13th to watch Auntie Kourt finally marry the man of Kris’ dreams: relevant, rich, and famous.”

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in the arms of Travis Barker in this black-and-white still from their The Kardashians special. (Image Credit: Hulu)

What does that have to do with anything? Well … Kris Jenner herself gave the post a (very public) “like.”

Pause for a moment and imagine your own grandmother “liking” an Instagram post that pretends to be you. When you were nine years old. Kris is on a whole other level.

Maybe the momager just appreciated that someone was promoting the Hulu premiere. Or maybe she, like Fake North, felt a little frustrated that Kourtney wasn’t making a bigger fuss about her own wedding special.

Travis Barker cradles Kourtney Kardashian while the two discuss the setup and decor for their (third) wedding ceremony. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Just for the record, Kourtney didn’t completely ignore Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis. She shared a clip to her Instagram Story, and she promoted a few other slides on social media.

Maybe Kourt felt like that was enough. She often projects a more laid back image than, say, Kim. Kim is always on, always tackling more projects. Kourtney gives off the vibe of someone who also wants to enjoy her life.

It is also possible that Kourtney felt a little embarrassed (despite likely having veto power over content) by some of the special’s revelations.

For example, remember the Vegas wedding? Kourtney and Travis had clearly enjoyed some tequila that night.

The special revealed that the Elvis impersonator who officiated things for them accidentally referred to Kourtney as “Khloe.”

“I’m gonna cry. Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloe, we need to FaceTime her,” a cackling Kourt told Travis. “She’s gonna literally die.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared some steamy kisses while staging a pseudo-wedding in Las Vegas.

Then, in Italy, Kourt and Travis found out that they couldn’t marry in a church because “an Italian Catholic church is so strict.”

“And,” she explained, “we needed really specific documents or we needed to do a one-year Catholic course.”

Thus the outdoor wedding, where they used a helicopter to bring in a piano, and asked a pastor to officiate. Things turned out beautiful … but there were a lot of bumps along the way.