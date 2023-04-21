Kourtney Kardashian Condemns "Negativity" After Shanna Moakler Puts Her on Blast

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special aired on Hulu.

Naturally, it garnered mixed reactions. But one person’s feelings were anything but ambivalent.

Travis’ ex Shanna Moakler put Kourtney and Travis and their “f–king weird” romance on blast, and not for the first time.

Now, it’s Kourt’s turn. Taking some time out on the week of her birthday, she is clapping back.

Eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian turned 44 years old on April 18, 2023. The birthday girl was, as always, a total knockout. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

On Thursday, April 20, the oh-so-recent birthday girl took to her Instagram Story to post a somewhat lengthy piece of text.

Kourtney Kardashian chose a biblical quote — one warning about, essentially, showing off and announcing your own virtue.

The passages come from Matthew, in the New Testament of the Christian bible. This is the second written, first in-order book of the New Testament. And, clearly, Kourt felt that it was relevant.

Taking to her Story posts, Kourtney Kardashian appeared to cite biblical passages to shade someone who had spat upon her happiness. Metaphorically, of course. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Spread positivity and love,” Kourtney then wrote on her Story post. She bookended her text with red heart emojis.

She remarked that she had seen “so much criticism and hate and negativity lately.”

Kourtney implored: “Let’s do better, if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family.”

Kourtney Kardashian relaxes in the arms of Travis Barker in this black-and-white still from their The Kardashians special. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier,” Kourtney then assured.

“I know the positive far outweighs the negative,” she affirmed.

“But,” Kourt admitted, “it’s still hard not to be aware of it.”

Travis Barker cradles Kourtney Kardashian while the two discuss the setup and decor for their (third) wedding ceremony. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kourtney lamented the negativity and the way that “it feels like every little action is criticized.”

She then suggested a positive application of all of the effort that goes into trolling and hypercritical backlash.

“Imagine the good we could do with that energy,” Kourt expressed. She concluded by saying that these were simply her “thoughts for the day.”

Hulu plastered Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special on everyone’s screens for the big premiere. (Image Credit: Hulu)

So, what is all of that about? General negativity? Toxic vibes on the interwebs? The hellclown who bought Twitter making the app blow up like some rockets or cars that come to mind? About fan concerns about Khloe shrinking?

Maybe. But, let’s be real, given the timing of all of it: probably not.

Instead, most people can reasonably conclude that Kourt is trying to tastefully respond to some recent comments by Shanna Moakler.

Shanna Moakler shared this selfie on Instagram, showing the beauty in a floral blouse, toying with her hair.

In a recent interview, as we reported, Shanna Moakler had nothing nice to say about Kourtney, about Travis, or about the couple’s wedding.

(Any of the weddings. Remember, they had three)

Instead, Shanna’s expletive-laden comments called their whole relationship “weird.” Mostly, however, Shanna grew defensive.

Shanna Moakler shared what looks like a headshot almost, sporting blonde wavy hair and a denim jacket.

She lashed out at the idea that she is in some way “bitter,” let alone “jealous,” that her ex has found love in such a joyful and highly-publicized context.

Shanna expressed her resentment over her portrayal in the media. For a couple of years, now, she has made disparaging comments in interviews and elsewhere, and then various outlets (including The Hollywood Gossip) report on her statements.

She doesn’t like that, apparently. Or much else about Kourtney and Travis’ romance. Shanna expressed her eagerness for Alabama to turn 18 (later this year). Once they no longer share a minor child, she said, she and Travis will never have to see each other again.