Debbie Aguero Wants to Flee Oussama's Family "Nest," Discovers He's Lying Again

Season 4, Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Day was rough for Debbie Aguero.

That was true even before she fell off of the donkey, and even before Oussama said she had a “mental sickness.”

Debbie felt that she had aged a decade just staying in Oussama’s family home. She felt uncomfortable and out of place. And what’s with the upholstered toilet seat?

She didn’t say this to the hosts. Debbie was very gracious with them. Then, she got a nasty surprise … and it only got worse from there.

Someone else’s house seldom feels like “home.” That’s normal. And a few houses feel off in ways that are hard to quantify.

A bathroom designed by and for people who sit down to pee might have unsettling decor behind a toilet. Some houses are too hot. Others are too noisy or eerily silent. We get it.

But when Debbie told the cameras that she felt that she had “aged 10 years” in just one night, that she had only by some miracle managed to get ready that morning, it was clear that there was more going on.

Debbie was staying at Oussama’s family home in Khemisset. And she wanted to “get the hell out” of that rural community and return to Rabat, where she had felt much more comfortable.

It is not uncommon for international travelers to struggle with some aspect of another country’s bathroom situation. Some scenarios are worse than others.

Debbie revealed that, though Oussama’s family’s bathroom did have a normal toilet, the seat had upholstery. She found that baffling and upsetting.

We are admittedly at a loss to explain why this would be a toilet situation.

Everyone deserves whatever bathroom they prefer, of course, but like Debbie, many 90 Day Fiance viewers would be looking to avoid staying a second night.

However, Debbie said none of this to her hosts. After bringing producers up to speed on her understandable discomfort, she instead offered gifts to Oussama’s family.

Debbie’s gift to Oussama’s father was art supplies. He had expressed regret about not getting into art (at least, that is our understanding).

Her presents were a surprise, but a pleasant one.

Unfortunately, Debbie received a much less pleasant surprise when Oussama’s father spoke. Despite it exposing his obvious dishonesty, Oussama (who knew that he was on camera) translated for her.

Oussama’s father announced his excitement that Debbie would be taking his son to the United States.

That is not the plan. In fact, that was never the plan — not Debbie’s. And she didn’t know that it was Oussama’s, either.

Oussama very casually translated this for Debbie, as if daring her to expose his dishonesty in front of his family.

Debbie very diplomatically brought his family up to date … mentioning that she was moving to Morocco.

She wouldn’t be their next-door neighbor, she explained. Instead, she and Oussama would be looking for a home in Rabat.

This came as a visible shock to Oussama’s family. Even though Debbie treated this like an update or clarification … clearly, Oussama had been lying to literally everyone in his life.

His sister asked Oussama directly if this was something that he was okay with. Again, this is like hearing someone’s plans for years and then suddenly someone else tells you that they’re doing something different.

So many thoughts must have rushed through her head at the moment. Perhaps she wondered if Debbie had duped or betrayed Oussama, or was forcing him to pick a different life path.

The truth, it seems, is more like the opposite.

Debbie may have kept the peace and put on a polite smile, but privately, she felt hurt and angry.

This was not the first time that Oussama had lied to her. He previously confessed that he was not ready to marry her. In fact, he abruptly told her that she would return to the US in a couple of months, and would come back later.

Now, she’s uncovering yet another layer of deception. Unfortunately, that was not the end of it.

It doesn’t appear that Debbie and Oussama had a chance to talk things through during the day. That may have been his intention.

Instead, that evening, we saw them walking out on the farmland to find a picture-perfect spot to paint.

First, however, Debbie serenaded a donkey. It had huge 1980s whimsical fantasy vibes, if we’re being honest. Oh, and then she rode the aforementioned donkey.

Debbie repeatedly urged Oussama to not go too quickly.

Even a slow donkey ride can feel fast for a 67-year-old with no donkey-riding experience.

Naturally, she fell over.

Debbie was okay, laughing off the tumble.

Then, she and Oussama sat down to paint. They both enjoy art and poetry.

However, it quickly became apparent that they enjoy it in different ways. Debbie likes to talk or hum while painting. Oussama seems to prefer absolute silence. Especially from Debbie.

Oussama made it pretty clear that he did not want to hear Debbie’s voice at all while they painted.

That alone was not great.

It grew worse when Debbie tried to talk about their future. She had heard some alarming things that morning … and also just wanted to figure out where she’ll be living.

Oussama repeatedly snapped at her, growing more impatient while he painted.

Debbie asked for some degree of compromise.

Rather than directly addressing that he had obviously lied to her, to his family, or likely to both, she just asked if they could look at apartments in Rabat online that evening.

Oussama said that maybe, maybe, they could do that.

Unfortunately, any effort on Debbie’s part to expand upon that, or even just get a firm “yes,” backfired.

Oussama lashed out over the idea that they should be planning their future, demanding: “Are you crazy?”

Oussama insisted that they could not plan all of this at once.

In his mind, Debbie seemed obsessed with … figuring out their future together as a couple. Apparently, she brought it up a lot … probably because none of their conversations went anywhere.

“You have, like, mental sickness or something,” Oussama then accused.

All of this was shocking, rude, and incredibly hurtful.

Debbie did not truly understand where this anger was coming from.

(Neither do viewers … our best guess is either that he felt embarrassed at being caught in his lies, or that he wanted to drag things out with Debbie so that he didn’t have to make any decision that isn’t doing things his way)

This was not merely a betrayal. It was, to Debbie, a reinforcement of all of the doubts that her adult children had expressed before she went to Morocco.

Then things became much worse. Because when Oussama told his sister that he was fine with Debbie moving to Rabat? That was apparently another lie.

Because Oussama, tired of Debbie wanting to make plans together with him, told her what “their” plan would be. (Which is not how making plans with someone works, by the way)

Oussama told Debbie — demanded — that she would bring him to the United States, where he would work.

And if not? Then they could end their (farce of a) relationship right then and there.

Hurtful, awful, and upsetting.