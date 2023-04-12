Does Kris Foster Ever Return to Jeymi Noguera in Colombia?

Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera considered their future on last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Unfortunately, the newlyweds had to part ways. For multiple reasons, Kris head to go home.

The hope was that it would only take a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, previews make it look like it lasts a lot longer.

There was also clearly trouble between the wives. Will Kris ever actually return to Colombia?

On Sunday, April 9’s episode, we watched Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera walk viewers through their new life together.

Kris shared that her bank had frozen her account. Understandably, when someone’s money suddenly starts paying for lots of little things in another country, it looks like identity theft. In this case, it was just an international move.

Meanwhile, this financial speed bump had reminded the two of them to consider their future. They have options, so they don’t just have to apply for random jobs if they don’t want to. And they don’t.

Their idea is for a food truck. One that will fuse American and Venezuelan food for Colombian customers.

Naturally, a key part of their overhead costs for that will be the truck itself.

A basic truck comes out to about $10,000, they learned. And that truck is basically just a mobile kitchen.

Not all food trucks are alike.

They found a zombie apocalypse motif food truck … one that was once an ordinary school bus.

Instead of just a mobile kitchen, this edgy vehicle also included booths for indoor seating. Truly, a restaurant on wheels. Or, at least, a small diner.

That one would cost twice as much, at $20,000. And that’s before redecoration costs, buying and installing new kitchen equipment, and more.

Naturally, Kris and Jeymi had a lot to discuss.

Part of it was just financial decisions. Other parts were more basic, like figuring out their actual menu. And then there are things like food suppliers and more.

Unfortunately, an exciting (but potentially disastrous — the restaurant business is not a “safe bet”) venture like this was not the only thing on their minds.

Kris needed to work things out with her bank, in person. (If your bank thinks that someone is using your money, a text of “no, everything’s great, I swear” is probably not enough — what if you’re a hostage?)

She also needed to get a refill of her narcolepsy medication. And there were other things, like fixing up a property that she owns, that Kris had to take care of.

So, Kris headed back home to rural Alabama.

She didn’t want to, but she hoped that she could have everything in order in as little as two weeks.

Kris and Jeymi said their tearful goodbyes, and looked forward to reuniting.

However, the preview teaser for Season 4, Episode 11 seemed to suggest that Kris and Jeymi will spend more time apart than that.

A tearful video shows Jeymi accusing Kris of having “never answered” her calls. She says that it is the first time that she “looked at her” in one month.

While Kris says that she is busy working to support them both, it’s clear that there’s more at play than just an extended separation. There are some real hurt feelings. Jeymi feels abandoned, and Kris may feel smothered.

Naturally, some viewers wonder if that is how things end for these two. Will Kris ever return to Colombia?

Well … yes. There are strong hints on social media that Kris returns to Colombia, but is also dividing her time between Colombia and Alabama. (She recently recovered her father’s motorcycle … more than a year after the theft)

And the preview trailer from before this season began showed scenes of Kris and Jeymi that we have yet to see. Obviously, that’s almost certainly coming up. So yes, it’s safe to say that Kris returns to Colombia. Whether things are “good” when she does … that’s up in the air.