Did Melissa Gorga Really Ban Teresa and Fam from Her Beach House? Of Course Not!

On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice explained part of the family spat.

Sort of.

According to her, she felt rejected when Melissa Gorga didn’t allow Gia to visit her house on the Shore. Teresa said that she herself had not been.

Harsh? Or was there maybe some really important missing context here?

During this scene, Teresa Giudice lamented her family not receiving an invitation to her sister-in-law’s house at the shore. She wants to be surrounded by unwavering support. By her “love bubble,” as it were. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Teresa Giudice told some of her castmates that she did not feel welcome at Melissa Gorga’s Shore house.

The reason, she said, was that Gia had once asked Melissa if she could visit. Melissa had flatly told her “no,” according to Teresa.

She then went on to speak about how she craves being surrounded by people who support her, her marriage, and her family.

While at the shore, Melissa Gorga noted how odd it was that her own mother did not receive an invitation, when a castmate’s mother did. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Did Melissa really house-block Gia Giudice, her own niece, over a feud with Teresa?

According to what an inside source tells Page Six, that’s not the case.

“The reason she said no,” the insider explained, “is because it was on a weekend where Joe and Melissa were not going to be at the house.”

Speaking to the confessional camera, Melissa Gorga explains the strategy behind her estranged sister-in-law’s behavior, and who is masterminding it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to the source, 22-year-old Gia at that time “wanted to stay there with a couple of friends.”

Here’s the catch: this wasn’t especially recent.

The insider specified that Gia hoped to spend the weekend at Melissa’s Shore house at a time when she was still “underage.”

Even as her castmates try to encourage her to extend an olive branch, Teresa Giudice doesn’t see a difference among her brother’s in-laws. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Whether that means that she was a minor (under 18) or more likely simply not old enough to drink alcohol (under 21), Melissa wasn’t up for it.

Gia’s aunt “didn’t feel comfortable” handing over an empty house to her for that length of time, the source explained.

Melissa felt particularly concerned about how Gia and friends would have had “no adult supervision” in that scenario, the insider specified.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Teresa Giudice opened up about a decade-old wound that impacted her wedding guest list. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“They obviously love Gia,” our source strongly emphasized.

“If Joe or Melissa — just one adult — [were] at their house,” the insider explained, “they would have let her stay.”

But letting your underage niece stay at your house with friends without an adult is … at best, a case-by-case scenario. It is not unreasonable to decline.

At the luau at the shore, Teresa Giudice did not enjoy a confrontation over her “warnings” to new Housewives about one of her castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Meanwhile, Teresa said that she had “never” been to Melissa and Joe’s beach house, and made it sound like a major and petty slight.

“Gia asked to stay there once, and Melissa said no,” she lamented, without providing context.

“I wanna be around people that love us,” Teresa then told her gathered friends, implying that Melissa does not. “Like, I feel like you guys are happy for us.”