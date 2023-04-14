Jax Taylor: It's Sandoval's Fault That Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Got Divorced!

There have been many subplots in the ongoing drama of the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair.

In fact, it seems like just about everyone who’s ever appeared on Vanderpump Rules is involved in the scandal in some way.

Of course, there are some former cast members who are weaseling their way into the conversation in the hope of regaining some lost relevance.

We’re talking, of course, about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, both of whom seem to be absolutely thrilled that their former besties are going through hell.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are rumored to be having marital difficulties. (Photo via Instagram)

As you probably recall, Jax and Brittany were fired from Vanderpump amid the nasty race scandal that also claimed the careers of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute.

As narcissistic sociopaths, Jax and Kristen both made for good reality TV, but we think most VPR viewers were happy to see them slink back into obscurity.

But Jax saw the Scandoval as his opportunity to sneak into the spotlight and do what he does best — talk hypocritical trash.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made a huge announcement toward the end of 2020. They said they would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. (Photo via Instagram)

And you better believe he’s seizing this chance to make someone else out to be the bad guy.

After years away from the reality TV game Jax and Brittany are suddenly all over the place, essentially making careers out of talking sh-t about Sandoval.

(Don’t get us wrong, Sandoval is bad — but Jax is still worse.)

Tom Sandoval and Raquel had an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. (Photo via Bravo)

First, the Taylors appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where Jax essentially blamed Tom for all of society’s ills.

Now, they’re enjoying a short stint on something called Watch With.

It’s a Peacock feature that enables fans to watch their favorite reality shows with commentary from the stars (or former stars, in this case).

Jax Taylor looks rather angry in this scene from an episode of Vanderpump Rules.

It’s sort of like 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, except that people actually watch that show, and no one subscribes to Peacock.

Anyway, within minutes of his first appearance on this weird app feature, Jax blamed Sandoval for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce.

“I think he had a lot to do with why they got divorced,” Taylor said to Cartwright.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz gave it a good run as a couple. Alas, they split in early 2022.

“I would like to think they would still be together if it weren’t for Sandoval.”

That’s, um … quite a reach, which is probably why Jax makes no attempt to justify the allegation.

He agrees with Katie that Sandoval has a good deal of influence over Schwartz — which is obviously true — but it’s one thing to make that observation and quite another to place the blame for a divorce entirely on a third party.

Tom Sandoval attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion” on June 06, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“As much as Katie drives me nuts, I see her point,” Jax said.

Cartwright offered one of her signature trenchant insights, cooing, “Oh, yeah.”

So yeah, Jax and Brittany have always sucked, but now they’ve also become boring and endlessly thirsty for fame.

Here’s hoping Andy Cohen won’t succumb to this couple’s desperate attempts to get back on Bravo.