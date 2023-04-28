Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Hint at Vanderpump Rules Return, Blast "Devilish" Tom Sandoval

In the weeks since the world first learned about the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair, just about everyone who has ever had any involvement with Vanderpump Rules has offered up their two cents on the subject.

And a few former cast members are clearly viewing the controversy as an opportunity to regain their jobs on the show that made them famous.

As usual, the most shameless opportunists are none other than Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Like so many of their then-castmates, Jax and Brittany were fired in 2020 amid a race scandal that threatened to engulf the show entirely.

These days, they’re semi-back on the air, hosting a Peacock series in which they watch recent episodes of Vanderpump and offer commentary.

It’s not much, but it beats the whole lot of nothing these two were up to before.

Anyway, Jax and Brittany are well aware that this franchise is all about drama, so you better believe they’ve been delivering the hottest takes they can come up with during these most recent episodes.

Wednesday night’s episode saw Sandoval lying about his affair on multiple occasions — flat-out denying that he had any interest in Raquel, even though they were already sleeping together by that point.

“No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I, like, nothing,” Sandoval insisted in a confessional.

“Like, it wouldn’t happen between, you know … like me and Katie [Maloney].”

Not surprisingly, Jax and Brittany had a field day with the episode.

“He is smiling. He cannot help but smile. Like, little devilish grin is what that was,” Cartwright squealed prompting her equally demonic husband to chime in, “God, he’s good.”

Jax has thoroughly enjoyed watching Sandoval take his place as the most sociopathic member of the original SUR squad, and he’s been roasting his former friend every chance he gets.

“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times,” Taylor said of Sandoval’s past dalliances during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Now, we maintain that while Tom is awful, Jax is still worse.

But it seems that not everyone agrees.

Lala Kent, for example, appears to have fully forgiven Jax, and she recently hinted that he and Brittany will soon return to VPR:

“By the way, if you guys haven’t watched the Vanderpump Rules rewatch with Brittany and Jax Taylor, it’s so good,” Lala recently told her Instagram followers.

“To hear their commentary and now that they have an outside perspective since they weren’t really in it. Even during some of my scenes they’re like ‘oh no, Lala no!’” she continued.

“And I’m looking at them like ‘I’m coming for you next season!’ Oh, wait…’”

Yes, it sounds like Lala believes that Jax and Brittany will soon be restored to full-time cast member status.

And quite a few fans are here for it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. Their watch-along show feels like kind of a temperature test,” said one Reddit commenter.

“Unpopular opinion alert: I’m all for Jax coming back so he and Tom can go at each other,” another added.

Others suggested there might be another reason for Lala’s remarks:

“I just heard it as legitimate that’s what went through her head for a split second and then she remembered they’re no longer on the show,” one persom commented, according to Page Six.

“That happens to me with my best friend who passed. I still think, ‘Oh, I should call him. He’d love this story.’ Then I quickly remember.”

Frankly, the return of the Taylors wouldn’t surprise us — but only because nothing involving this show surprises us anymore!