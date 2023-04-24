Britney Spears’ Racy Instagram Content Once Again Sparks Mental Health Concerns

Perhaps no celebrity in recent memory has experienced more public reversals of fortune than Britney Spears.

For much of her adult life, Britney was under the control of a conservatorship that prevented her from communicating with fans or making any major decisions for herself.

Once Spears finally freed herself from those constraints, fans hoped that the singer’s hardest days were behind her, and she would henceforth be able to enjoy the sort of happiness and freedom she deserves.

Sadly, that hasn’t been the case …

Britney Spears uploaded yet another video of her dancing to Instagram in early 2023. We grabbed this photo from it. (Photo via Instagram)

In recent months, Britney has endured harassment from “fans” and brutal criticism from her own sons.

Reports that Spears’ loved ones had planned an intervention prompted concerns about her mental health issues and alleged substance abuse, and now, many are sifting through her every social media post for any sign of trouble.

Britney, meanwhile, is posting the same selfies and dance videos that she’s always shared.

Britney Spears has been showing off her dance moves again. (Photo via Instagram)

The only difference is, now they’re being interpreted as cries for help.

In the past week, Britney has uploaded multiple dance clips and photos in which she’s seen wearing relatively revealing outfits.

Of course, it’s customary for dancers to wear clothing that allows for free movement, and often, that can mean sporting a look that’s racier than one would see in a typical Instagram post.

Some fans think Britney’s latest videos are cries for help. (Photo via Instagram)

But don’t tell that to the concern trolls who have once again taken Britney’s attire as evidence that she needs help.

The pop icon had the good sense to turn off comments on her most recent posts, but that hasn’t stopped her followers from voicing their concerns on Reddit and elsewhere.

“Okay, [Britney] genuinely needs help,” one commenter wrote this week, according to Yahoo News.

Britney Spears enjoys showing off her fashion sense on social media. (Photo via Instagram)

“I’m genuinely concerned about her,” this person continued.

“Something doesn’t seem right with her,” another added.

“[Britney] in her Instagram videos is an extreme parody of the need to be approved of your physique and the obsession to be liked on social media. I am very sorry,” a third user chimed in.

Britney Spears rocks a sizable hat in this pic. (Photo via Instagram)

This person added that they believe Spears needs “someone to help her.”

They proceeded to emphasize that they were not trying to “make fun of anyone.”

“There is definitely something not right. Poor Britney,” another commenter agreed.

Throughout her conservatorship, Spears did indeed send coded messages to her fans via Instagram.

Mean people suck? It’s hard to argue with that point from Britney Spears. (Photo via Instagram)

So it’s not hard to see why so many believe that Britney has once again resorted to such desperate measures.

But it’s important to remember that in those days, the singer’s social media use was closely monitored, and she was not permitted to express herself freely.

That’s no longer the case — which means not every slightly cringey dance video should be interpreted as a distress signal.

We believe that most of the concern is genuine, but it often comes off as insulting.