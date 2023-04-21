Angela Deem Flaunts New Hairstyle: I Look Just Like Marilyn Monroe!!

90 Day Fiance villain Angela Deem went to visit Billy, the “Thief of Hearts,” even after her husband objected.

So she has been spending time in Canada. While their, she visited a salon, received hair styling, and promoted the business on social media.

No one wishes the salon any ill. But many people are not responding positively to Angela’s video.

One particular sticking point seems to be that Angela compared herself to Marilyn Monroe.

A delighted Angela Deem took to social media to show off the results of her hairdo, likening herself to Marilyn Monroe. Interesting! (Image Credit: Instagram)

As she previously promised in a promotional post, Angela Deem is in Canada. And even while she visits her “TikTok crush” Billy, she’s making time for other things.

One of those things was undergoing hair styling. Her hair is shorter than some 90 Day Fiance viewers might remember it. After visiting a stylist name Meeta Vyas, Angela’s light blonde hair also includes some curl.

Angela’s intention, she reveals in a video, is to resemble the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Angela’s look included makeup and a dramatically plunging neckline that showed off the tattoos on her breasts.

During her trip to Canada, Angela Deem promoted a hairstylist, using her ill-gotten celebrity status to advertise for Meeta Vyas Beauty. Perhaps she contains multitudes? (Image Credit: Instagram)

Angela did not style her own hair. She promoted the woman behind her makeover in a video on the stylist’s Instagram page.

There, she let her new “buddy” share the address of the salon.

“Look, if they can change me to look like Marilyn Monroe,” Angela wildly asserted. “They can do it for you, too.”

After Angela Deem promoted Meeta Vyas Beauty, the comments were not positive. Nothing about the salon, and everything about the controversial reality TV personality. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As you can see from this screenshot of just a small sample of replies (we did not cherrypick them from Instagram), commenters did not necessarily agree with Angela’s description.

To be clear, it does not look like even a single commenter is attempting to insult the hairstylist or the salon.

Rather, they continue to take issue with all of the (horrible) things that make Angela who she is, with some less-horrible details about her. And, of course, with her jarring audacity as she compared herself to one of America’s most iconic historical figures.

Angela Deem has announced that she is traveling to Toronto to visit Billy, the “Thief of Hearts.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

If you were wondering why she was in Canada (and missed The Hollywood Gossip‘s previous reporting on the matter), it’s because she is in town for a fundraiser for Billy.

Billy is more than just a “TikTok crush” with whom Angela openly flirted despite her toxic marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. He has health issues, and it appears that Angela hopes to use her platform to help him.

That is honestly very noble. Shockingly so, considering her history of abhorrent behavior.

Over the years, Angela Deem has posted a lot of photos of herself to social media. This certainly is one of them. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, Michael strongly objected to this plan in the past. Billy is not just a “friend,” not with the way that they spoke to each other.

Did his change his mind … or did Angela just ignore him, like she so often does?

We honestly do not know. Angela and Michael remain married, so it will be interesting to find out if there is any fallout from this.