Amy Duggar Shocks Fans on Instagram: Look at My New Botox Face!

It’s no secret that Amy Duggar is much more modern than most members of her famously old-fashioned family.

But in recent weeks, she’s been surprising fans by just how progressive her lifestyle really is.

First, Amy swore on camera, making her the first Duggar to ever publicly utter a curse word.

We’re sure her cousins were shocked when she didn’t burst into flames in accordance with Jim Bob’s teachings.

Amy Duggar recently revealed that she still shares many of her family’s ultra conservative beliefs. And some fans are disappointed. (Photo via Instagram)

Just a few days later, Amy once again surprised her Instagram followers, this time by posting the before and after results following her latest Botox procedure.

“Sharing my Botox results!!” Amy captioned the pics below.

“I couldn’t be happier,” she added.

Amy Duggar recently shared some Botox result photos on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

Some fans praised Amy, while quite a few threw shade.

The stunned reaction from the latter group of commenters is a little surprising, as this is not the first time that Amy has posted about her fondness for Botox.

In fact, this is the second time in just a few weeks that she’s shared her before-and-after pics.

Some fans were surprised to learn that Amy uses Botox. (Photo via Instagram)

Clearly, Amy is using her notoriety to score some free local services these days.

It appears that she’s on a regimen of monthly injections, and that she receives a discount for promoting her practitioner on social media.

Hey, after how much Amy has suffered as a result of her infamous last name, it’s only fair that she be allowed to profit from her fame.

Amy Rachelle King, better known as Amy Duggar, shared her under-eye botox treatments in her Story posts. Ouch! (Image Credit: Instagram)

In a recent Instagram Story, Amy even assured fans that the process is completely painless.

Now, said process involves getting needles shoved into your face, so you may want to take that reassurance with a grain of salt, but it’s cool that Amy was surprised by her lack of discomfort.

These days, most of Amy’s followers appreciate her modern approach to life and her criticisms of her famous uncle Jim Bob.

Amy Duggar is not a fan of her cousin Josh. And now, she’s opening up about the ways in which he’s affected her life. (Photo via Instagram)

But Jim Bob still has quite a few supporters out there, which means that everything Amy posts attracts more than a few haters.

“I don’t see a difference. Which is before and which is after?” one commenter wrote on Amy’s latest post.

“If you’re happy then great. I never understood just not gracefully aging though. To each their own,” another added.

Amy Duggar seems happier than ever on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram)

A third accused her of indulging in a deadly sin, writing simply, “Vanity!”

Fortunately, Amy has more fans than detractors these days, which is not a claim that Jim Bob can make.

“Botox doesn’t kick in immediately- it takes up to 2-3 weeks for it to settle and see a difference,” one commenter wrote.

Amy rings in 2023 with a festive selfie. (Photo via Instgram)

“Wait more time and you’ll love it even more mama,” they added.

That’s solid encouragement that jibes with Amy’s current vibe of persistent optimism.

And it seems to us that Amy is loving every part of her life these days.