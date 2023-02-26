Wendy Williams: Filming Reality Show in Wake of Major Health Cris?

According to a new report, Wendy Williams is not done with the small screen.

As most celebrity gossip fans likely know well by now, the former talk show has battled a number of health concerns over the past several months — both of the emotional and physical variety.

Her show was canceled just about a year ago, following a season in which Williams never even served as host due to her long-time Graves Disease diagnosis… combined with rumors of mental decline.

There has long been chatter that Williams is suffering from dementia.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Of late, however, Williams has been out and about in The Big Apple and sources now tell The Sun that she’s hoping for a return to television as a result.

“Wendy is filming a reality show,” this outlet reported a few days ago, adding:

“She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons.”

This alleged, Wendy hasn’t appeared to have any actual deal in place with any actual network.

Wendy Williams no longer hosts a talk show. She has far bigger issues to focus on these days.

“This did not look like a crew hired by a network, this feels like a very homemade reality show,” The Sun insider emphasized.

“It appears this will be a show about her life after The Wendy Williams Show.”

Shortly after losing her program, Williams teased the start of a podcast in a way that made fans confused and concerned.

As far as we know, she’s never actually gone through with this idea.

Back in October, Wendy checked out of a wellness facility and her publicist said the following at the time to Entertainment Tonight:

“Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Williams herself then added: “Thank you to my fans for your love, support, and many prayers.

“I am back and better than ever.”

Back when her talk show was given the axe, meanwhile, and Sherri Shepherd hired full-time to take her place, the production company behind it gushed over the troubled host as follows:

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on Hot Topics and interviewing celebrities.

“Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now.

“We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”