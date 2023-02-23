Raquel Leviss Tears Into James Kennedy: How Dare You Cheat with Lala Kent?!?

Things escalated quickly on Vanderpump Rules this week.

As Bravo viewers know well, James Kennedy and Lala Kent confessed to infidelity earlier this season, admitting they had sex in the early stages of their respective relationships with Raquel Leviss and Randall Emmett.

On Wednesday night?

This information got back to Leviss.

“I’m gonna tell you something,” Kent actually said to Leviss on air.

“James and I definitely hooked up … you guys were like pretty new in to the relationship and I was pretty new into mine.

“There’s a lot of things I did when I was drinking that I’m not proud of that I would have never done.”

In a confessional, Raquel later made her feelings known on this confession and development.

“Wow, really Lala? You’re gonna sit there and judge me for hypothetically hooking up with Schwartz, yet you slept with my boyfriend while we were together?” she said.

“You’re such an effing hypocrite.”

Leviss later met up with James and confronted him about the cheating as well.

“Yeah, it wasn’t a good decision,” he said, pretty laid back about the deception.

“Obviously, both drunk and alcohol was to blame. She was in bed, she literally did not let me leave the room. It was only that one time. Sorry, for what it’s worth.”

Not actually sorry at all, Kennedy told his ex that if Lala was “parading it like a trophy” then Raquel should “take it up with her.”

“I’m gonna take it up with you because our entire relationship was built on a foundation of lies,” Leviss fired back.

“You weren’t honest. You always knew how I felt around Lala, I always felt a little bit insecure and she’s been demeaning to me. You made me feel like I had nothing to worry about with her.”

Kennedy really didn’t understand why the past was being dragged up in such a manner.

“You made your decision, you made a good one. You’re happy now,” he said, adding that he made a good decision as well. “I met someone I’m truly happy with and I’ve never felt this way before. Good thing I didn’t marry you.”

Their exchange ended on that sour note… before Leviss eventually confronted James at a bar for “deflecting” during their prior discussion.

“Sorry, guys make mistakes,” he simply said, before asking his ex to not make a big deal about it at the bar they were at because it was a “sacred place” for him and his current girlfriend.

“I don’t want to make it, like, horrible,” he added — and then Raquel walked out.