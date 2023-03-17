Savannah Chrisley: My Parents Are So Shocked to Be In Jail! They Thought They'd Beat the Charges!

It’s been nine months since Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on tax fraud charges.

But it seems the entire family is still in absolute shock over the situation.

These days, Todd and Julie are locked up in federal prisons in Florida, and their daughter Savannah is pleading their innocence in various podcast interviews.

Earlier this week, Savannah appeared on “Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe,” where she revealed that her parents were absolutely shocked — shocked! — to be found guilty.

“I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again,” she told Bristowe, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“And I just saw the looks on my parents’ faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, ‘There’s no way.’”

Savannah might have been shocked by the sentence, but we find it a little hard to believe that her parents were caught off guard.

After all, this wasn’t some crime of passion they committed.

Todd and Savannah set out to methodically defraud the federal government, and this country generally isn’t in the habit of throwing rich people in jail for no reason, so you can be sure that the prosecution’s case was pretty solid.

Savannah went on to insist that her parents are “100 percent” not guilty and that their upcoming appeal will show “the errors within the court.”

“I hope that this appeal will show those things because we were never given an evidentiary hearing by the judge,” Savannah said.

These days, Savannah serves as the legal guardian of her 17-year-old brother Grayson, as well as Todd and Julie’s adopted 10-year-old daughter Chloe.

So other than Todd and Julie themselves, Savannah is definitely the person who’s been most impacted by all of this.

But despite the fact that her life has been throw into disarray by her parents’ malfeasance, Savannah says “there’s no resentment whatsoever” toward Todd and Julie.

“I know the things they have and have not done,” she explained.

“I know the witch hunt. When the government wants someone, they want someone,” Savannah continued.

“They’re going to do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. There’s no resentment whatsoever.”

Savannah did not mention the fact that her brother Kyle Chrisley was arrested for assault earlier this week, but the podcast might have been recorded before that happened.

Needless to say, Savannah has an awful lot on her plate these days!