Josh Duggar Prison Release Delayed Due to Illegal Cell Phone Smuggling

We have bad news for Josh Duggar.

And good news for those who think Josh Duggar is a disgusting and unethical individual who deserves basically everything that has happened to him and will happen to him.

And the news is this:

The former car salesman and reality star will be spending even more time in prison than initially decreed at his sentencing last May.

As you may have heard, Duggar was thrown into solitary confinement last month after sneaking a cell phone into his jail cell.

Based on Federal Bureau of Prisons online records, he is now set to be released from Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas on August 22, 2032.

His original release date was August 12 of the same year.

It’s only a 10-day delay, yes. But we’re guessing every extra second behind bars will be miserable for Duggar.

The father of seven was transferred to FCI Seagoville in June 2022 after an Arkansas jury found him guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021.

A judge eventually dropped the latter charge at the TLC alum’s sentencing trial.

But Duggar was still convicted of downloading photos and videos from his work computer of children under 12 years old.

A recent report, meanwhile, detailed the conditions in which Josh has been living while in solitary confinement.

A former inmate who spent time in the same Secure Housing Unit that currently houses Duggar told our friends at The Ashley’s Reality Roundup this week that life in “the hole” is completely “miserable.”

Here is what we now know, based on this individual’s report:

Duggar is staying in a small cell (about 10×6 feet) with another prisoner and is only permitted outside once per day — even when outside, Josh is confined to 20×20 caged area with two other prisoners.

“Anytime you are moved you must be cuffed at you cell door,” the former inmate told The Ashley.

“If I wanted to go outside for my rec hour, both of us would be cuffed, then they’d take me out of the cell and uncuff him.”

Duggar can only shower on designated days while in the SHU.

“Most inmates will do a bird bath, which is basically washing yourself down in your cell with the sink,” the former inmate said.

“That’s your only option on the no-shower days.”

Josh gets three meals per days, each of which is shoved through a slot in the door. This is, more or less, the only food he gets each day.

Once in solitary confinement, Josh is only allowed to get two books off the book cart that comes around every two weeks.

He is also not allowed to have visitors and is limited to only one 15-minute phone call a month.

“You constantly have people walking around looking through the cell door at you like you’re an animal in the zoo,” the inmate added.

“Once a week, there’s a meeting where all the higher-ups talk about everyone in the SHU. Afterwards they do a walk through, and ‘view’ the inmates they just spoke about. It’s humiliating.”