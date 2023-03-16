Meghan Markle Is "Not Brave Enough" to Attend Charles' Coronation, Royal Source Alleges

We’re just six weeks away from the coronation of King Charles, and there are still major doubts about the guest list.

The biggest question mark, of course, is the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan have been invited to attend the coronation, but it’s not clear if they plan to make the trip to London for Charles’ big day.

A rep for the Sussexes has confirmed that the couple has received the invitation, but declined to comment on whether or not they’ll attend the ceremony.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” said the source.

The invitation comes at a tricky time, arriving just days after the world learned that Charles had evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home base in the UK.

It’s worth noting also that the coronation will be held on May 6, which is also the birthday of Harry and Meghan’s eldest child, Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

So will the the Sussexes make the several thousand-mile journey and explain to young Archie that he’ll need to share the spotlight with his grandfather?

Well, the consensus among British royal-watchers seems to be that Harry will attend the ceremony, while Meghan will remain at home with the kids.

Sounds like a suitable compromise to us, but a handful of haters are already throwing shade at the arrangement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

One of the trash-talkers (or “rubbish speakers” as they’re known in the UK) is Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell.

You would think dude would have some loyalty to Harry, considering his time under the employ of Harry’s mother is the only reason he’s still relevant.

But apparently, old Paul is a real royalist, and he threw some major shade at Meghan in a recent interview.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“It’s likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan,” the 64-year-old recently told Closer magazine.

“Are they prepared to face the music?”

“I don’t think Meghan’s brave or strong enough to be there – she’d had to look in the eyes of a family she’s pushed under the bus,” said Burrell.

Meghan Markle is at the heart of another bonkers conspiracy theory. he Duchess has been accused of secretly filming the Queen’s period of mourning. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“But I think Harry may come alone, and she’s probably told him she won’t be able to be by his side with him if he does attend.”

Needless to say, it’s entirely possible that Meghan will decide not to make the trip to London.

But the decision will have little to do with her “strength” or “bravery” and everything to do with the fact that she knows haters like Paul are lying in wait to throw stones at her if she shows up.