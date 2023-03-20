Kim Kardashian Blasted For "Puffy" Appearance, Accused of Going "Overboard" With Facial Fillers

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian has endured just about every kind of criticism during her years in the spotlight.

And for the most part, she’s suffered the slings and arrows of anonymous trolls with a big smile on her face.

But that might not be the case this time around.

Because if the haters are to be believed — well, Kim is physically incapable of smiling these days!

Kim Kardashian has been taking a lot of flak for her appearance in recent weeks. And some of the criticism is shockingly cruel. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, the mother of four has been accused of paralyzing her own face with fillers and other cosmetic procedures.

Kim’s comments have been flooded with harsh criticism in recent weeks, and the haters seem convinced that she’s undergone multiple cosmetic procedures in a short period of time.

And because 2023 bullies are shockingly specific, many have described exactly what sort of work they believe Kim has undergone.

For staters, they’re convinced that her famous face is the latest example of buccal fat removal, the procedure that’s been sweeping Hollywood for several months now.

(It involves the extraction of a grape-sized pocket of fat from beneath each cheekbone.)

Commenters also think that Kim has lost a good deal of weight (possibly with the help of Ozempic, which is also all the rage these days), and that to avoid appearing gaunt in the face, she’s adopted an aggressive regimen of facial fillers.

Undeterred, Kim has been posting selfies and appearing at public events at the usual rate, and the comments on her recent photos have been far more brutal than usual.

“Whoa. In the last few pics without the shades, her face looks SO heavy. Don’t know how to describe it…” one person wrote on a recent photo of Kim, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“True. I think a lot of filler in the cheeks. Or fat graft,” another added.

“I think her work has yet to truly settle yet. it’s giving swollen,” a third chimed in.

One of the most heavily scrutinized recent photos of Kim was the one taken at an Irish pub on St. Patrick’s Day.

Commenters cited it as evidence of her rapid weight loss, with some suggesting that the 42-year-old is endangering her health.

“She’s so small,” wrote one such concern troll.

Kim enjoys a pint on St. Patrick’s Day. (Photo via Instagram)

“The length of her face is greater than her waist,” another wrote.

“Bets on if she finished that Guinness? lol,” a third chimed in.

Now, here at The Hollywood Gossip, we’re opposed to body-shaming of all kinds, and comments about how much weight Kim has lost can be every bit as hurtful as remarks about how much weight a celeb has gained.

Kim Kardashian wipes away a tear while appearing here on a podcast in very late 2022.

That said, the trolls are onto something in one respect:

There’s pretty much no way Kim actually downed the pint and the shot she’s carrying in that pic!