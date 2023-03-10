Denise Russo, Former The X-Life Star, Dead at 44

Denise Russo, a reality star best known for having appeared on VH1’s The X-Life, has passed away.

She was 44 years old.

According to TMZ, the celebrity gossip website that broke this sad piece of news, Russo was found unresponsive on the floor of a friend’s home in San Diego this past Sunday.

The friend, we believe, called 911 — and first responders quickly arrived and attempted to resuscitate her… but Russo eventually was pronounced dead.

No cause of death has been announced. However, TMZ also reports that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

The San Diego police department has opened an investigation.

Russo was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon back in 2011 when the couple took part in The X-Life.

The series chronicled the professional and personal lives of extreme sports participants and their romantic partners.

Susie Stenberg — a friend of Russo’s and also a former The X-Life cast members — told TMZ that Denise was homeless and living in her car when she died.

Stenberg also says Russo reached out to her just the night before her passing to tell her she loved her.

Simply tragic all around.

Russo was “the most loving and loyal person,” Stenberg added to TMZ.

The X-Life aired 10 episodes during its first and only season.

Along with Russo, Stenberg and Gagnon, it featured Jeremy “Twitch” Stenburg, Nicole Panattoni and Cory “Nasty” Nastazio.

From what we can tell, Russo last posted to Instagram seven days ago, sharing a selfie of her face and upper torso.

“Always pouting,” she simply wrote as a caption to the following image.

She had been competing at the time to be named a future Ink Magazine cover girl.

In a recent interview with this publication, Russo said she wanted readers to know this about her:

“I love being a mom! I have an 8 year old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw and he’s the light of my life!

“We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on bed! Leo made life better and being his momma is a gift!”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Diane Russo.

May she rest in peace.