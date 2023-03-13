Kylie Jenner Flaunts Shocking Weight Loss at Oscars After-Party, Sparks Concern Among Fans

Well, we know that Kim Kardashian didn’t go to any after-parties following this year’s Academy Awards because Instagram commenters mercilessly trolled her for staying home.

Maybe Kim wasn’t invited, or maybe she just decided to spend a Sunday evening at home because she’s a mother of four in her forties with like 100 businesses to run.

Whatever the case, the family was well-represented at the swankiest soiree, as Kylie Jenner attended the famous Vanity Fair after-party.

But because this is the internet in 2023, a time when everyone gets criticized everywhere all at once, Kylie got trolled too!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Kylie Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, photos of Kylie at the VF party prompted concerns that the mother of two is losing weight too rapidly.

Kylie’s thin frame was a subject of much discussion on Reddit, where fans theorized that the Kardashians have collectively decided that unnatural thinness is the new family aesthetic.

“The BBL era has officially ended,” one commenter wrote, referring to the “Brazilian butt lift” procedure that Kylie and some of her sisters are alleged to have undergone.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC)

“That’s weight loss- and a lot of it,” another Reddit user wrote.

“She looks like she lost 30 lbs in a few weeks,” a third chimed in,

“She lost weight and probably had some fat taken out as per the new thin trend,” yet another commenter remarked.

Kylie Jenner posted some sultry pics on Instagram recently. (Photo via Instagram)

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were previously celebrated for cultivating more voluptuous figures in contrast to the extreme thinness that the fashion industry favored for so long.

Many fans fear that the family has collectively shifted to a different look, and Kylie has gone overboard in her efforts to follow in her sisters’ footsteps.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian admitted to “obsessing” over her weight and resorting to extreme dieting and exercise.

Khloe Kardashian is featured here in a confessional from her family’s Hulu reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

Thankfully, Khloe says those behaviors are now well behind her.

“When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it’s] just being younger. I think you care about the scale,” she told InStyle.

“The scale Fs with you. I don’t even look at a scale anymore. I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers,” Khloe continued.

Kylie Jenner attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 1, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

In all likelihood, Kylie is perfectly healthy, and she’s sporting a slightly thinner frame these days.

People on the internet tend to blow things out of proportion from time to time.

You may have noticed this tendency every single day of your life since the invention of social media.