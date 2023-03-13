Kim Kardashian: Roasted For “Pretending” She Was Invited to the Oscars!

It goes without saying that Kim Kardashian lives a glamorous life.

Camera crews document her every move, and she’s surrounded by celebrities pretty much every waking moment of her life.

(That’ll happen when you’re so famous that your entire family becomes famous by association.)

But even though she constantly hobnobs with actors, musicians, designers, and other creative types, Kim is not an artist herself.

And fans are quick to remind her of this fact whenever she comes within shouting distance of the Oscars.

Yes, the 2023 Academy Awards took place on Sunday night, and Kim marked the occasion by posting a throwback of one of her most iconic looks.

“Throwback to this Oscar look – thank you Rita for this iconic Alexander McQueen oyster dress,” Kim captioned the pic below.

Now, it’s a little surprising that Kim would choose to relive that night, as it involved one of the more embarrassing controversies of her career.

Kim posted pics from the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, and fans accused her of intentionally creating the false impression that she had attended the actual award ceremony.

For some reason, the idea of Kim Kardashian being in the audience at the Oscars was very upsetting to a lot of people, and they felt the need to call her out on the fact that she did not actually attend.

Kim Kardashian wipes away a tear while appearing here on a podcast in very late 2022. (Photo via YouTube)

Anyway, that was five years ago, so perhaps Kim thought she could safely post pics from that night without receiving more blowback from her army of haters.

She was wrong.

If anything, the criticism was harsher this time around, as fans once again accused her of pretending that she was in attendance at the Oscars.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“She’s a pathological liar, always has been,” one person wrote on Reddit, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“She always tells the pettiest lies. I don’t get it,” another chimed in.

Again, Kim never actually claimed that she attended the Oscars — in 2018 or in 2023!

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

But she’s reliving the same controversy a second time, all because she posted a photo of a dress she enjoyed wearing.

And this time, she’s getting roasted twice as hard, as some commenters think Kim shouldn’t have posted the pic without giving a shout-out to her husband.

Obviously, Kanye didn’t design the dress, but many believe — perhaps rightly — that the folks at Alexander McQueen wouldn’t have agreed to dress Kim were it not for Kanye’s connections in the fashion industry in general, and at McQueen in particular.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Obviously, she’s not gonna thank her ex,” one commenter wrote.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to not mention where she got the dress at all then?” another chimed in.

Needless to say, Kim’s followers are always eager to remind her that she’s not a member of the film industry or the fashion industry.

Kim is full of blonde ambition these days. (Photo via Instagram)

We’re sure the message that she’s not a “real artist” (whatever that means) has been heard loud and clear.

But the irony is, the more these weirdos give her a hard time, the more she starts seem like a tortured genius who’s not fully appreciated in her own time!