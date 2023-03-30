Khloe Kardashian: I Don’t Miss My Old Face!

This month, like all other months, has seen fans beg Khloe Kardashian to show her actual face.

No weird filters. No bizarre, image-distorting angles. She is a beautiful woman, and fans wish that she could see that.

But Khloe doesn’t want to hear it.

In fact, it seems like she’s doubling down on every alteration that she has ever made.

Going full duck with this selfie, Khloe Kardashian reminder her followers of how dramatically her look has changed. She’s serving Pixar fish vibes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Over the years, Khloe Kardashian’s own fans — and critics — have discussed her ever-changing face.

Some of her photos have been downright unrecognizable.

Recently, Khloe’s actual, in-person appearance has looked radically different. Her post-Tristan weight loss has coincided with other real, physical changes to her features.

Fans cried out in alarm in the summer of 2022, when Khloe Kardashian sported a jarringly thin new look.

And yes, fans have noticed. In photos, magazine covers, and even videos … Khloe looks like a different person.

Recently, a somewhat snarky Instagram commenter asked: “Do you miss your old face?”

Khloe could have ignored the comment, or blocked the person. Instead, she answered. And she didn’t deny her transformation(s), either.

Khloe Kardashian once again presented a radically different appearance for this magazine cover. (Photo Credit: Sorbet)

“No,” Khloe replied.

Like we said, she clearly decided against pretending that her face has not dramatically transformed.

Was her answer tongue-in-cheek? Almost certainly. But that does not mean that it’s not also an apparent admission.

The gulf between Khloe Kardashian’s actual face and the sorts of photos that she chooses to share on social media has not escaped fans or critics.

That is how everyone on social media has been interpreting Khloe’s reply, at any rate.

“So, she is admitting to plastic surgery & changing her appearance. Just gave yourself away Khloe,” one redditor wrote.

Another commented: “At least she’s honest lmao.”

Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence on the Tristan Thompson issue. (Photo via Instagram)

In this glamorous photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing dazzling ’80s magenta in a form-hugging tube dress with a matching jacket. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A lot of people try to oversimplify things like Khloe’s new face, assuming that it’s all down to cosmetic procedures.

However, some commenters were quick to point to Khloe’s extreme weight loss that she has displayed over the past year.

Simply put, Khloe is shrinking, and of course that would alter her face. In some ways, more dramatically than fillers or other more medical approaches.

During this beachside wrestling match between Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, one is taken aback by which of the sisters is slighter. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“I mean she did work hard in the gym for the face she has now,” one redditor reminded everyone.

An additional Reddit user urged others to: “Don’t discredit her years of workouts for this face …”

It is true that many factors can alter the shape of someone’s face. We suspect that most of the changes to Khloe’s are part of her body transformation. Mostly.

Leaning against an outer wall, Khloe Kardashian showed off her curves in a graphite bikini, with the sun illuminating her tanned skin. So nice of her sister to snap the photo! (Photo Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Meanwhile, we want to be sure to emphasize two things.

The first is that Khloe has every right to alter or augment her face and body however she chooses. It’s her flesh prison. The only sticking point is when famous people use deceptive editing without being honest about it to their impressionable followers.

And the second important note is that an endless barrage of body-shaming trolls early in Khloe’s reality career did this to her. So now, she can’t tell the difference between cruelty and compassion in many comments.