Meghan Markle’s Quest For Fame Has Driven Her Insane, Royal Expert Claims

Meghan Markle has endured just about every kind of criticism imaginable during her years in the spotlight, much of it coming from the notoriously hateful British tabloid press.

She’s been called a liar, a social climber, and an opportunist.

She’s been accused of abandoning her family and destroying Harry’s.

Just about every type of vitriol has been hurled at Meghan by people whose stated goal is to tear her down — but even after all these years, the Duchess’ harshest critics still have the power to shock us with how much they seem to hate her.

Meghan Markle told her story like never before in her new Netflix docuseries. (Photo viaNetflix)

Case in point, Vanity Fair columnist Vanessa Grigoriadis has made a living out of talking trash about Meghan, and her latest comments are some of her most unhinged to date.

Grigoriadis appeared on journalist Andrew Gold’s podcast this week, where she accused Meghan of being so delusional that she doesn’t even know when she’s lying anymore.

“What we know now about her is that she has a sort of a strange relationship to objective reality,” Grigoriadis said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

“She has this warped reality and then she marshalls evidence underneath it to support a thesis that may not be the case.”

Grigoriadis repeated Samantha Markle’s claim that Meghan lied when she claimed during a speech at a Fiji university that she paid her own way through college.

“It was through scholarships, financial aid programs, and work-study where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition that I was able to attend university,” Meghan said at the time.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“And, without question, it was worth every effort.”

Samantha blasted the claim as “delusionally absurd,” and Grigoriadis cited it as evidence of Meghan’s delusional tendencies.

Grigoriadis conceded that Meghan isn’t “a psychopath” (that’s the probably the closest thing to a compliment she’ll ever receive from one of her inveterate haters), but she says the Duchess comes off as unhinged to pretty much every “normal” person she meets.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“Her takeaway was, ‘This person just is not on the level,’” Grigoriadis said, quoting an unidentified journalist friend who interviewed Meghan at home, adding that the friend said, “I don’t want to be here.”

Grigoriadis concluded by explaining that Meghan and Harry have “an ace in the hole” in their dealings with the press, as they can always allege that Harry’s mother “was killed” by the media

That way, they can portray the press as “evil” and any retaliation from the Sussexes will be viewed as “completely justified” because they “are fighting this enormous braying monster.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

Anticipate your opponent’s best argument so that it’ll be that much less effective when they eventually use it.

It’s an old tactic, but an effective one!