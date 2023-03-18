Kelly McCreary Leaves Grey’s Anatomy After 9 Seasons

Grey’s Anatomy has lost yet another familiar and beloved face.

On Friday, Kelly McCreary — who has portrayed Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s half-sister and head of the hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery since the end of Season 10 — is leaving the ABC drama after nine years.

Her final episode as a series regular will air April 13, although it does sound as if we’ll see the character down the line at some point.

Last month, Ellen Pompeo said goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy as well.

After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family,” the actress said yesterday.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.

“To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift.”

She then concluded as follows:

“It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera.

“Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey.

“I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.”

It’s unclear at the moment just how Maggie will be written out.

At the end of last week’s episode, however, Maggie tearfully asked Richard how he and Catherine knew that what they were going through “was just a rough patch and it wasn’t something more… malignant.”

Something clearly seems to be amiss in Maggie’s marriage to Winston.

Deadline, meanwhile, broke this piece of casting news.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement on Friday:

“Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful, and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce.”

And Pompeo chimed in as follows:

“Congratulations Kelly.

“Thanks so much for your super hard work and the valuable contributions you’ve made to the Grey’s legacy. Looking forward to your next chapter.”