Charity Lawson: I’m Already Smitten with My Potential Husbands!

Welp.

That didn’t take long.

Just about a week after she was officially named the next Bachelorette, Charity Lawson says she’s already found love.

Potentially, that is. She’s found the potential for love.

The former Bachelor suitor — who took Zach Shallcross home to meet her family this spring, only to then get dumped by the tech executive — recently finished shooting the very first night of her season of The Bachelorette.

You know the one, right?

The one where one stud muffin after another gets out of a limousine, introduces himself to Lawson and instantly tries to sweep her off her feet?

How did it go, exactly?

“It was a good one,” Charity told Entertainment Tonight of this unusual experience. “I’m a little giddy. Definitely smitten. I have a good batch of boys… I was laughing the whole night.”

While the 27-year old confessed that she “came in with little alarms wanting to go off,” she emphasized to ET that her nerves are “easing their way out” after meeting her contestants.

“It was worth it,” Lawson said of conquering her fears and moving forward with her romantic journey.

Charity Lawson made it all the way to Zach’s final four. (Photo via ABC)

After being named to this role on The Bachelor Women Tell All special several days ago, Lawson told Jesse Palmer:

“I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life.

“It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

Just a day earlier, viewers witnessed Zach Shallcross send Lawson home after meeting her family in Georgia on Season 27 of The Bachelor.

During this hometown visit, Lawson told her potential spouse that she was “falling in love,” but the feeling was not reciprocated… prompting an angry response by Lawson.

Charity Lawson has officially been named The Bachelorette! What a great choice!

She’s calmed down since, however, and is embracing the opportunity ahead of her.

“To step into this role as the fourth woman of color and the second monoracial African American Bachelorette, it’s huge,” she told ET, adding:

“I definitely am coming in here with an open mind, open heart, ready to fall back into love, hopefully.

“I took the time off to really work on myself and even be more prepared with what I’m looking for, so I definitely am ready.”

Charity did NOT receive a rose from Zach on this week’s episode of The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

As for what she’s looking for in a soulmate?

“Someone who can let their walls down, be their true selves and hold nothing back,” she now says.

As for her biggest deal breaker, Charity said that’s “dishonesty,” concluding on the topic:

“I think that’s cliché to say, but truly honesty is something that I value so much in friendships, relationships, all aspects of my life… so whether it’s a little white lie or a big one, I’m not playing that.”