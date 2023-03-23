Raquel Leviss to Attend Vanderpump Reunion In Person Despite Scheana Shay Restraining Order, Threats From Lala Kent

Folks, if you’re a Vanderpump Rules fan, then today is like Christmas, your birthday, and a heavyweight title fight all rolled into one.
Yes, today’s the day that the cast will assemble to film the VPR Season 10 reunion episodes.
Usually, reunion specials are sort of an afterthought — bonus content for diehard fans after the real fireworks have subsided.
But this year’s gathering of former SURvers might be the most highly-anticipated reunion in the history of reality television.
As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss carried on a months-long affair behind the back of Tom’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.
The rest of the cast — and basically the entire world — are firmly on Team Ariana, which could make things very uncomfortable for Tom and Raquel.
We guess they can rely on the support of Tom Schwartz, but he doesn’t seem like he’d be much help in a fight.
We kid, of course, but Raquel alleges that she’s already been forced into a physical confrontation as a result of the scandal.
Leviss claims that Scheana Shay punched her and gave her a black eye when she first found out about the affair.
Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana, and it was rumored that both women would not be able to attend the reunion in person as a result.
But the castmates must have worked out some sort of compromise, as a new report from Radar Online indicates that they will both be on hand for today’s taping.
“Scheana will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” a source close to the situation tells Radar.
The source admitted that “the logistics are still in flux,” which makes it sound like Scheana and Raquel will not be on stage together at the same time.
That’s probably for the best.
But even if Raquel is protected from Scheana by the law, she still might not be completely in the clear.
That’s because Lala Kent will also be in attendance at the reunion.
“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” Lala wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday night.
“We can’t wait to see you @raquelleviss,” she continued, adding a devil face emoji in case
Yes, as last night’s episode of Vanderpump reminded us, Lala and Raquel also have major beef.
So Raquel might have two restraining orders against her co-workers by the time this day is through.
Say what you will about the VPR cast, they certainly know how to make good reality TV!