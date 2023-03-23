Raquel Leviss to Attend Vanderpump Reunion In Person Despite Scheana Shay Restraining Order, Threats From Lala Kent

Folks, if you’re a Vanderpump Rules fan, then today is like Christmas, your birthday, and a heavyweight title fight all rolled into one.

Yes, today’s the day that the cast will assemble to film the VPR Season 10 reunion episodes.

Usually, reunion specials are sort of an afterthought — bonus content for diehard fans after the real fireworks have subsided.

But this year’s gathering of former SURvers might be the most highly-anticipated reunion in the history of reality television.

Tom Sandoval has been caught cheating on Ariana Madix. But he might be able to make some money from his bad behavior! (Photo vias Instagram)

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss carried on a months-long affair behind the back of Tom’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The rest of the cast — and basically the entire world — are firmly on Team Ariana, which could make things very uncomfortable for Tom and Raquel.

We guess they can rely on the support of Tom Schwartz, but he doesn’t seem like he’d be much help in a fight.

The Vanderpump Rules reunion promises to be very uncomfortable for Raquel Leviss. (Photo via Bravo)

We kid, of course, but Raquel alleges that she’s already been forced into a physical confrontation as a result of the scandal.

Leviss claims that Scheana Shay punched her and gave her a black eye when she first found out about the affair.

Raquel was granted a restraining order against Scheana, and it was rumored that both women would not be able to attend the reunion in person as a result.

Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay used to be friends. (Photo via Instagram)

But the castmates must have worked out some sort of compromise, as a new report from Radar Online indicates that they will both be on hand for today’s taping.

“Scheana will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” a source close to the situation tells Radar.

The source admitted that “the logistics are still in flux,” which makes it sound like Scheana and Raquel will not be on stage together at the same time.

Raquel has a restraining order against Scheana Shay, who will be in attendance at the reunion. (Photo via Bravo)

That’s probably for the best.

But even if Raquel is protected from Scheana by the law, she still might not be completely in the clear.

That’s because Lala Kent will also be in attendance at the reunion.

Lala Kent is speaking out about the Scandoval situation. It seems she’s still not a fan of Raquel’s! (Photo via Instagram)

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person,” Lala wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday night.

“We can’t wait to see you @raquelleviss,” she continued, adding a devil face emoji in case

Yes, as last night’s episode of Vanderpump reminded us, Lala and Raquel also have major beef.

Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent looked into the camera while sitting in a car in this alluring photo. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

So Raquel might have two restraining orders against her co-workers by the time this day is through.

Say what you will about the VPR cast, they certainly know how to make good reality TV!