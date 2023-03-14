Scorned Suitor! Bachelor Contestant Says Her Dismissal "Makes No F--king Sense"

On the hometown date episode of The Bachelor this week, one woman ended up going home.

In tears.

Indeed, Monday evening’s installment of the franchise featured Zach Shallcross meeting the loved ones of his four remaining contenders: Gabi, Ariel, Charity and Kaity.

As for what went down and who was sent packing?

To open this busy episode, Zach went to Vermont to sample maple syrup and also to meet Gabi’s parents, brother and sister.

From there, he jetted to hang out with Ariel’s family in New York City.

After a successful day of pizza sampling and a trip to a Jewish deli, Ariel took her potential spouse to her favorite speakeasy, which his where Zach had a VERY awkward sit-down with her immediate family members.

“Do you really believe in such a short amount of time that you can actually get to know a person?” asked Ariel’s rational brother.

“When’s my sister’s birthday?” he also asked, to which Zach shook his head.

“If you don’t know somebody’s birthday, how do you really know a person? Do you know my sister’s middle name?”

After getting totally humiliated, Zach headed to Columbus, Georgia to meet Charity’s family and friends.

Following an outdoor lunch and an emotional conversation between Charity and her sweet brother, Charity took Zach line dancing… where she opened up about her true feelings once outside the bar.

“I think it’s safe to say that I’m honestly falling in love,” she told Shallcross.

Zach simply kissed her and said, “Wow, it’s so crazy. You don’t know how good that feels.”

Finally, it was off to Zach’s own hometown of Austin, Texas to meet Kaity, who moved to the city just three weeks before filming The Bachelor.

After a day of running errands, Zach met up with Kaity’s family, including her mother — who asked if he “might be falling in love with Kaity.”

“I understand the strength and power of saying ‘I love you’ to someone,” he responded.

“It’s not a word that can just be tossed around in my book. I can tell you this, I can absolutely see myself falling in love with her.”

Back at the mansion, Zach and the four suitors gathered for the rose ceremony… where he handed out roses to Ariel, Kaity and Gabi.

Sorry, Charity!

“It doesn’t make sense,” she said once she was by herself in an SUV.

“It makes no f-cking sense to me. Sometimes that’s just the way life goes and it sucks, but it just means I’m one step closer to finding who I need to be with.”

To see who Zach picks in the end, visit our section of The Bachelor spoilers.