Amy Slaton: All Smiles in Wake of Shocking Divorce Announcement!

As we very recently learned, Amy Slaton is no longer happy in her marriage.

But this doesn’t mean the 1,000-lb Sisters star isn’t happy overall in life — or that she can’t at least find moments of happiness here and there.

Amy and her co-star/sibling Tammy were spotted just a couple days ago at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana… and, as you can see below, they gleefully stopped and posed for photos with fans in the vicinity.

Tammy, who only just checked out of rehab, was carrying a small brown and white portable oxygen tank and driving an electric wheelchair around the store at the time.

But the real story here and the real focus here is on Amy.

According to The Sun, she moved out of her home in Kentucky late last month and took her two young sons with her; they are now residing with Tammy.

Amy will soon file for divorce from husband Michael, this same outlet has reported.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” wrote The Sun this week. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

We had no idea the problems ran this deep between Amy and her spouse.

However, the former did break down on the most recent episode of 1000-lb Sisters after Michael just sat around drinking beer with friends instead of helping with his sons.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy and Michael are the parents of a two-year old named Gage and a second son named Glenn who was borh in July of last year .

They met in high school and got married on March 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds but we’ve been together four years now,” Slaton said on her show’s series premiere in January 2020.

“I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

In a follow-up article, The Sun delved a little bit more into the ongoing issues that prompted Amy to walk away from her relationship.

“[Michael] doesn’t want the kids to be on the show, but Amy disagrees,” an insider told this publication on Wednesday, addding:

“They have been fighting over this for months.”

How very unfortunate.

Say hello to the 1000-Lb Sisters. This is a promotional photo of Amy and Tammy Slaton.

While Amy’s marriage has been crumbling, ironically, Tammy has gone ahead and found the love of her life.

She got married to a fellow rehab patient named Caleb in November.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently told E! News of exchanging vows with Caleb Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”