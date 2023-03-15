Amber Portwood Flaunts MAJOR Weight Loss In Stunning New Instagram Pic!

Amber Portwood has been through many, many ups and downs in her decade-plus career as a reality star.

Okay, so there may have been more downs than ups, but that just makes fans even more appreciative of the rare piece of good news surrounding Amber.

For an example of this phenomenon, look no further than Amber’s latest selfie.

The Teen Mom star posted the photo below on Instagram earlier this week, and her followers absolutely lost their minds.

“The sun made an appearance today and I’m here for it,” Amber captioned the pic.

And her fans were here for it too.

Most of the comments had to do with the fact that after a rocky couple of months in which Portwood abruptly quit Teen Mom (or got fired, depending on whom you believe), the Indiana native appears to be living her best life.

Amber Portwood stares into the camera for this look at the long-time MTV personality. (Photo via Instagram)

“You look absolutely beautiful Amber!,” one fan remarked, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Girrrl!! You are so beautiful!! Happy looks good on you,” another added.

“Love you. You are doing great and seem to be on a good path. Keep up your hard work,” a third chimed in.

Amber has been going through some through times. (Photo via MTV)

Many commenters observed that Amber appears to have lost a good deal of weight in recent weeks.

Of course, as we all know, rapid weight loss is not necessarily an indication of good physical or mental health, but it’s nice that Portwood’s followers are choosing to be optimistic here.

“Amber rocks the block for sure!” one person wrote.

Amber Portood has scored a major legal victory. The troubled Teen Mom OG star has had her felony charges dismissed! (Photo via Instagram)

“You are rocking that dress! I hope your day is as beautiful as you are,” another added.

“You look amazing! You better SLAYYYYY this day Amber!” yet another remarked.

“It looks so stunning on you! Don’t you ever forget that!” one follower wrote of Amber’s dress.

Amber says she recently asked Andrew Glennon if he’d like to amicably co-parent. (Photo via MTV)

The selfie comes as a pleasant change of pace following Amber’s previous posts, which some fans found vaguely unsettling,

“Almost nothing need be said when you have eyes,” Portwood captioned one close-up selfie.

Commenters noted that Amber appeared “teary-eyed and sad” in the accompanying image.

Some of Amber’s recent selfies have left fans feeling unsettled. (Photo via Instagram)

“Very concerning, beautiful eyes but sad eyes,” one person commented.

“You’re an amazing soul, Amber! Stay strong!” another added.

This is a photo of Amber Portwood from an installment of Teen Mom OG that aired in the fall of the year 2021. (Photo via MTV)

Between parting ways with MTV (allegedly) and losing custody of her son James, Amber has been through an awful lot in the past year.

But insiders say she’s committed to turning her life around.

And the comments on her latest post remind us, she has a lot of encouragement in doing so!