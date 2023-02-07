King Charles DESPERATE for Prince Harry to Attend Coronation, Reports Say

It might sound like something out of a children’s story, but Charles is going to have an actual coronation this spring.

Amidst the buzz of this pricey display of hoarded wealth while his country struggles, one question is on many people’s minds.

Will Charles invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation?

Reportedly, he’s not only planning to invite them — but to offer some incentives.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

According to a report by The Mirror, King Charles — it still feels weird to call him that — wants his younger son and daughter-in-law at his coronation.

Reportedly, he has approached Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, over a possible agreement to bring the Sussex pair to his coronation.

There has been some fallout, particularly in private, in light of Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal firm. And, most recently, from Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Obviously, a lot of people have speculated about whether Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will attend. The buzz began the moment that Charles became king last year.

The coronation will take place on May 6. It will be, without a doubt, a tasteless display of wealth in a nation ravaged by Brexit.

But will Harry and Meghan be there? That is a complex matter. Charles and Harry will both have to want to make it happen.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during a roundtable with attendees of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation seminar to discuss allergies and the environment, at Dumfries House, Cumnock on September 7, 2022 in Lanark, Scotland.

A few years back, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan retired from royal life.

They are still, of course, part of the family. William and Harry are brothers. Charles is Harry’s father. The late Queen Elizabeth II was Harry’s beloved grandmother.

But in terms of being publicly-funded mascots for some of the worst of what the UK represents — imperialism, stolen riches, hereditary wealth, and more — they’re done. They got out before the same pernicious forces that took Harry’s mother also took his wife.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

Just last month, Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, released — and obliterated publishing records in the process.

His book included a number of very damaging, extremely believable revelations about his lived experiences as part of the family.

Obviously, he has every right to discuss his life story. But some deeply weird people think that he should just remain silent.

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III.

However, reports say that Charles may offer Harry a “high-profile seating position” for the ceremony. Harry is, after all, his son.

Additionally, Charles will reportedly offer Harry guarantees that he can retain his titles — all as an “inducement” to attend.

“Harry’s camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter,” the source told The Mail on Sunday.

‘While he might decide at some point to discard his titles of his own volition,” the insider claimed.

The source added that “he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them.”

And there is, allegedly, one particular reason that Harry dislikes how some at the royal firm have depicted him.

Prince Harry appears here on the Oprah Winfrey-produced series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

“He resents being lumped together with Andrew in the public mind as the two ‘problem Princes,'” the insider reported.

The source explained that this is grating “when he considers the circumstances to be totally different.”

Well, that makes sense. Prince Andrew is an accused sexual predator, who used his royal connections and wealth to escape justice.

Sadly, after Lilibet, the line of succession falls off a cliff. Known sex offender Prince Andrew is eighth in line for the throne.

Prince Harry is just a decent person who wants to protect his family.

They could not be more different — except that they are both inconveniences for this dubious, archaic organization.

Meanwhile, reports say that Charles may clear the air on how he feels about his son and his daughter-in-law. This would go down during a landmark BBC interview.