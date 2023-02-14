Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Spotted on Valentine's Day Date: Are They Actually Back Together?!

At this point in their respective “careers” Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are both more famous for their rocky marriage than for any acting they might have done back when the offers were still rolling in.

Dean’s affair with a possibly made-up woman named Emily Goodhand briefly made the McDermotts into reality Tv stars.

Their marriage held on for a few years after that — despite more rumors of infidelity on Dean’s part — but last summer, having squeezed all the publicity they could get out of their marital drama, Spelling and McDermott finally called it quits.

Or did they?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose here on the red carpet. (Photo via Getty)

According to a new report from Page Six Tori and Dean were spotted enjoying what appeared to be an intimate date in LA last night.

And it seems like the sort of occasion on which the couple alerted the media in the hope that they would be “spotted.”

After sipping wine during a long, romantic dinner (we guess Dean’s not sober anymore), the couple walked hand-in-hand to their car, where they enjoyed a brief make-out session in plain view of the paparazzi.

So yeah, it’s safe to say these two are back together.

They never formally announced their breakup, but they were both photographed walking around without their wedding rings on over the summer.

And for months, neither of them corrected any of the reports that claimed they’d called it quits.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their kids in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement)

So it seems pretty clear that Tori and Dean either separated, or wanted everyone to think they had.

Around the holidays, however, Dean started hinting that he and Tori had secretly reconciled.

“Everything is amazing. Everything’s great. We’re having a lot of fun,” he told UK tabloid The Sun back in November.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage. Will the union survive? (Photo via Getty)

Shortly thereafter, Dean made an appearance on Tori’s Christmas card, prompting speculation that they might really be giving this thing another shot.

The couple share five kids together, so it makes sense that they would want to try and work things out.

But the road might not be an easy one.

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling remain married. They’ve overcome a lot during their time together.

In addition to the claims that Dean repeatedly cheated on Tori, there have been major financial difficulties, resulting largely from the fact that McDermott fell way behind in his child support payments.

These days, his son by Mary Jo Eustace is 18 and living with the McDermotts, so we guess that won’t be a problem anymore.

As for the other stuff — well, it’s Valentine’s Day, and we’re feeling optimistic, so we’re gonna say these two have a chance!

Good luck, you crazy kids!