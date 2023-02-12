Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Remembered by Wife, Ellen DeGeneres and Others at Celebration of Life

Those who loved Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and those who knew him well came together on Saturday in Los Angeles to honor the late entertainer.

“He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated,” wife Alison Holker reportedly said at an event that drew over 500 people.

The famous DJ and dancer took his own life in December.

He was 40 years old.

Among the speakers to share their thoughts and love for Stephen were his aforementioned wife… his friend and mentor Ellen DeGeneres… and comedians Loni Love and Wayne Brady.

The family pastor, Joe Smith, hosted the Celebration of Life, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Guests included DeGeneres, Wayne Brady, Loni Love, Jeff Thacker, Derek Hough, AJ McLean, Robin Antin and many members of both the So You Think You Can Dance and the Ellen DeGeneres Show casts and crews.

Boss was best known for having competed on So You Think You Can Dance and for serving as the in-house DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Allison Holker shared this selfie in the wake of her husband’s suicide. May he rest in peace.

The event was also an opportunity for Holker to carry on her spouse’s legacy through the Move with Kindness Foundation, which was created on behalf of her and their kids — Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — to support mental health initiatives in Stephen’s honor.

Guests were given “Move with Kindness” wristbands and invited to donate to the organization.

In a statement confirming her husband’s passing about two months, Holker poured her heart out.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said at the time.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends the 4moms Car Seat launch event at Petersen Automotive Museum on August 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 4moms)

In closing her statement, Allison shared a message directly to her husband:

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

A few weeks later on January 6, Allison posted a tribute video in honor of Boss.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS,” she captioned the footage.

“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world.”