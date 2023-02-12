It’s a Girl! Sister Wives Star Madison Brown Welcomes Baby #3#

Madison Brown and Caleb Brush welcomed their third child together are parents once again.

“Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!

“Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz,” the Utah native — who is the daughter of Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown — announced via Instagram on Saturday, February 11.

Grandmother Janelle shared the same announcement on her Instagram Stories page shortly after Madison did so.

Christine Brown, who is very close to Janelle and her kids, commented on Madison’s original post as well, writing: “Congratulations love.”

The 27-year-old announced that she was pregnant with her third child in July.

“The picture says it all!,” Maddie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter, Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, who were donning Big Sister and Big Brother T-shirts, respectively.

“The Brush family is growing by one early February,” she added.

Maddie and Caleb met at Utah State, got engaged in September 2015 and then got married just under a year later.

“Happy to share this with you guys,” Brown wrote way back then, adding:

“I showed Caleb the song I have wanted to walk down the [aisle] to since I was 15. He got a little emotional when hearing it. So sweet!!”

Despite being born into a polygamous family, Maddie has said on multiple occasions that she has no plans on living this same sort of life.

After Evie’s birth in 2019, meanwhile, Brown explained on Instagram that the little girl was diagnosed with FATCO, a rare genetic limb malformation condition which causes the bones in some of a child’s extremities to not fully develop.

The toddler doesn’t have all of her fingers.

“We were shocked,” Maddie told People Magazine at the time.

“I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out.”

Evie also underwent amputation surgery in August 2020.

“Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday,” the Brown wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter in the hospital.

“Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a Boyd amputation.

“Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand.”

What a brave family. Congratulations on the new addition!