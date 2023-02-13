Rihanna Amazes at Super Bowl Halftime, Announces She’s PREGNANT

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played an incredible football game on Sunday night.

But Rihanna stole the show.

First, the superstar returned to the performing stage with a mesmerizing medley of her greatest hits during halftime of Super Bowl 57.

And then?

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The singer announced she was pregnant!!!!

Rihanna played up the huge reveal in the opening moments of her halftime performance… rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau — down to show off her belly.

Even as she was singing and dancing, social media started to blow up with speculation over the artist’s womb.

A rep for Rihanna then confirmed to various celebrity gossip outlets that Rihanna is, indeed, pregnant.

The Grammy winner and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

The rapper was spotted in attendance at his girlfriend’s widely-praised show, recording at times on his phone while singing and dancing along.

Decked out in the aforementioned ensemble, Rihanna performed smash hits that included “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” and “Rude Boy.”

She then moved on to even more fan favorites such as “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “Pour It Up” … followed by songs like “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

The nine-time Grammy winner also belted out tracks “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” Because how could she not, right?!?

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world,” Rihanna said at the Apple Music Halftime Show press conference on February 9.

“As scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

“And it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation.

“It’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna has mostly been quiet and private when it comes to her son.

But she recently told E! News:

“When you become a mom, there’s just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.”

She added at the press conference cited above:

