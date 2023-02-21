Mackenzie Edwards 911 Call Released: HELP! “I Am Not Safe at Home”

In a word?

YIKES!

Just over a week since Ryan Edwards was arrested for violating the terms of a protective order, we have an update on exactly what seemingly transpired between the former Teen Mom star and his estranged wife, Mackenzie.

And it’s a pretty frightening one.

As previously reported, Ryan was taken into custody on February 10 for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and order of protection violation.

The Sun can now confirm that three 911 calls were made by Mackenzie and her loved ones prior to this arrest, each to report a series of alleged domestic violence incidents to the authorities.

In one recording obtained by the aforementioned outlet, Mackenzie tells an operator on February 8:

“County has been to my house several times in the past month for a domestic I’ve had going on with my soon-to-be ex-husband.

“Today I had to file a report with the city because of a phone call where he threatened to kill me that I have recorded. They want me to make a report with the county as well. Is it possible to do that?”

When the operator asked if Mackenzie was at her home, she replied:

“I am not safe home. Is there any way they can meet me in Harrison?”

In a second 911 call (also obtained by The Sun), Mackenzie’s co-worker contacted authorities for a welfare check on January 15.

“A co-worker texted me to get some help on some stuff. In the message, she said her husband smashed her phone and put a knife to her back,” this individual said, referencing Mackenzie.

“I was calling to see if I could get a welfare check on her.

“When I was on the phone with her, I could hear him shouting at her in the background and then she hung up really quickly and said she had to go.”

Finally, in a third 911 call, Mackenzie’s father called the cops on January 24 and said

“My daughter called me. They’re separating. I could tell she’s upset. She said, ‘Dad, will you come get me?’” We got two kids there, a three- and a four-year-old.”

This father cited Ryan’s history of substance abuse and added:

“I don’t know what’s going on. If he’s not letting her get out of the house or what. I thought I might walk into something I don’t need to walk into as far as where he’s not letting her get out, and me and him get into an altercation.

“I don’t want to be on the wrong side of the law so I figured I would let you all know… I think this is escalating.”

Yes, Mackenzie’s dad also confirmed at the time, Ryan has guns inside the home.

Mackenzie filed a petition for an order of protection in Circuit Court in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on February 8.

She wrote in the petition about an alleged January 15 fight:

“Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could.

“Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys.”

Like we said above: Scary stuff all around.

For his part, Edwards recently changed his Instagram bio to read, “Just hurt” with a bandaged heart emoji.

Prior to his arrest, his BLASTED Mackenzie as a cheater and a liar and even shared topless photos of his spouse on social media.

She has not formally or publicly commented on Ryan’s actions or on these accusations.