Prince Harry Fears Retaliation After Exposing Royal Misdeeds, Biographer Claims

Unless something has (secretly) changed in the past few days, King Charles hasn’t invited Harry and Meghan to his coronation. Not yet, anyway.

Reports say that he absolutely wants them there. Some say that he may all but bribe his son into attending.

Prince Harry has previously indicated that the ball is in his family’s court. But does that mean that he’ll agree when Charles sends the invite?

One report claims that Harry is leery of attending — because he fears “royal retaliation.”

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

According to The Daily Express, royal biographer Angela Levin has learned about Prince Harry’s current state of mind.

She claims that the Duke of Sussex is “shivering in his boots” these days.

Why? Levin explains that he remains preoccupied “about royal retaliation” in the wake of his release of Spare, his memoir.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

“He must know he’s disrespected his father and brother’s privacy,” Levin explains.

Prince Harry described several of his lived experiences that involved negative interactions with family members. Some would say that if they didn’t want him to share these, they should have behaved differently. Apparently, Levin is of a different mind.

“So,” the biographer continues, “no reason to be surprised if and when he is exposed.”

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Levin, “he should have trod more carefully.”

One has to wonder what Harry could have done, in Levin’s estimation.

His book recalls William physically attacking him as their brotherly bond deteriorated. Should Harry have, what, kept this a secret? What for?

Remember when Prince Harry and Prince William used to be close? Feels like a very long time ago.

According to Harry’s recollection, William had become entangled in the twisted media narrative about Meghan.

British tabloids have been frothing at the mouth over Meghan for years. The racism is not always transparent on the surface, but it’s clearly a major motive.

Allegedly, William grabbed Harry by the clothing and threw him to the ground during a bewildering display of hostility and violence.

Prince Harry appears here on the Oprah Winfrey-produced series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

In May, King Charles will hold his coronation.

Despite Brexit-induced economic woes, Charles is reportedly intent upon sparing no expense for his once-in-a-lifetime big boy party.

He has been waiting for this moment since before most of us were born. And yes, he wants Harry and Meghan there.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Right now, Charles and his small army of royal employees — remember, the public of the UK funds the royal family’s lifestyle to the tune of hundreds of millions each year — are setting up everything for the coronation.

They want things to run smoothly. But they are also taking some … unusual precautions.

Reportedly, officials want to avoid any public sightings of Harry and William in the same place at the same time. Apparently, this will even extend to the seating plan for Westminster Abbey. Harsh!