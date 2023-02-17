Khloe Kardashian Put on Blast for Hypocrisy Over Unfiltered Bikini Pics

Almost two years ago, Khloe Kardashian was fighting tooth and nail to remove a photo of herself from the internet.

It wasn’t a nude. And it wasn’t a paparazzi snapshot. It was just a normal, unfiltered pic of her in a bikini at a family party. Khloe’s body image issues have haunted her for many years.

This week, Khloe posted some drop-dead gorgeous thirst trap photos. Her own sister snapped them. Yes, she’s in a bikini.

But given Khloe’s past behavior and the tremendous impact that she has upon many of her followers … it’s giving some people serious misgivings.

Leaning against an outer wall, Khloe Kardashian showed off her curves in a graphite bikini, with the sun illuminating her tanned skin. So nice of her sister to snap the photo! (Photo Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

No one is disputing that Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram bikini photos.

She’s a knockout. That is nothing new. Even when Khloe seems utterly convinced that she isn’t, she’s a total hottie. And, for several years now, she has also been a total MILF.

Kendall snapped these pics for her, flaunting Khloe’s legendary booty. There was a time when it appeared that Khloe was padding her butt. But that was nearly a year ago. This photo appears unfiltered and as natural as Khloe can be.

Khloe’s body image issues are no secret. And they are not unrelated to her fame.

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first debuted, more than a decade and a half ago, it was a period of intense visibiltity and mainstream body-shaming.

Remember: these days, it’s a scandal when someone body-shames someone. But it was tragically not so long ago when the “scandal” would be having a normal human body with perceived “flaws.”

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her incredible body and recent weight loss in an unedited, unfiltered bikini pic. (Photo via Instagram)

Combared to Kourtney’s conventionally attractive body and the extreme hourglass proportions that Kim flaunts to this day, Khloe’s normal human body made her a target.

It was the dawn of social media. For the first time, the scathing comments that people “whispered” to friends in online spaces could easily make their way onto the screens of famous people.

Ever had an actor notice your thirst-tweet or snarky livetweet? Sometimes it’s fun, sometimes it’s awkward. But Khloe saw vile things that clearly left an indelible mark upon her psyche.

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to post a series of thirst traps in the wake of a tragedy that links itself to her family.

But Khloe has fortunate genetics, a desire to change her body, and the biggest key to any body transformation: virtually unlimited financial resources. Thus, her legendary “revenge body” took shape.

However, it is extremely obvious from her repeated photoshop scandals and other editing incidents that Khloe has lingering issues. Maybe even trauma.

Body-image issues aren’t really about your body. They are internal. No matter how hot Khloe is (conventionally or otherwise), she seems to at times struggle to see that.

The trouble began when this image of Khloe appeared on her Instagram page over Easter weekend. Honestly, she looks great – to us. Khloe apparently doesn’t feel the same way. Reps later explained that an assistant posted the pic without Khloe’s knowledge or consent.

Never has that been more apparent than in April of 2021, when Khloe tried to move heaven and earth to redact one photo from the entire internet. A photo in which she looks normal. Beautiful, even.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” her rep later confirmed.

“Khloe looks beautiful,” her rep acknowledged. “But it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Khloe’s body-image issues, just like her body, are her own. We hope that she can work through them and love and appreciate herself.

But the impact that this private battle has on fans is worth noting. Because, when you’re doctoring photos that thousands or millions of people see, it’s not really “private.” And no one can honestly question whether a Kardashian influencer influences followers. It’s right there in the name.

With all of that in mind, we can enjoy Khloe’s unfiltered bikini pics. But … it’s totally fair for them to rub people the wrong way.