Daniele Gates to Yohan Geronimo: You’re Basically My Wife, Dude!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way skipped last weekend.

On Sunday, February 19, the show will return with a vengeance for Episode 3.

We already showed you one teaser for the new episode, but there’s more.

In an advanced look at the new episode, we see Daniele talk rent with Yohan. And she calls him her “wife.”

Remember that moment from the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 trailer where Daniele Gates seems to sort of roast husband Yohan Geronimo?

Well, that moment is here. She says that he’s her “wife” because she’s financially supporting him.

Sometimes, these moments are easier to understand when we have the full context. But is this teaser helping?

TV Insider‘s sneak peek shows Daniele and Yohan searching for a new home. They plan to stay here for more than a year … thanks to Daniele’s unilateral decision.

Remember, right now, Yohan lives with well over a dozen relatives. It’s hectic, it’s no place for a newly married couple. Also, it lacks some pretty basic amenities that Daniele wants for her day-to-day life.

As this scene in the new episode opens, Daniele and Yohan are seeing apartments that meet her expectations. But what is the price tag?

“I think because of the community I’m looking in,” she begins to explain to the camera.

Daniele details that “these apartments are more modern than places like where Yohan lives.” Oh? Why is that?

“These are like ex-pat communities or really tourist areas that have a lot of security and a lot more resources,” she adds.

“But,” Daniele then acknowledges, “these apartments are more expensive.”

The person giving them a tour of this particular unit (which does look very nice) says that the price would be $2,000 a month.

That would be a sizable, if not unexpected, rent for two people to pay even in the United States. It might be more than most would expect to pay in a place where the cost of living is normally lower.

“It’s nice, but are you able to help me with the rent?” Daniele asks her husband after they have a moment to discuss.

Yohan seems to find her question puzzling at best.

He notes that he does not have that kind of money. And when she asks how much he could contribute per week, he gives her a figure that equates to about $90 a month.

“What can I do with that?” Daniele very fairly asks him.

“I don’t know. That’s all I can give you,” Yohan tells her.

But he does promise: “I’ll do whatever I can to help you.” That is great! But … will he?

Because we next see Daniele asking Yohan if he will contribute to housework while she is earning money to support their lives. That would mean cooking their food and cleaning the house.

But Yohan immediately balks at this. He seems to believe that Daniele should be doing this — she will be working at home, while he will be working out of the home. In his mind, he doesn’t see himself doing housework, or at least not the lion’s share of it.

Daniele counters that, in terms of the roles that they have financially, he is her “wife.” Maybe something is lost in translation, or maybe not. But Yohan does not seem to appreciate that.