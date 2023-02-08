Jinger Duggar Tears Up Talking About Josh: All I Can Do Is Pray For Him

It’s been an eventful week for Jinger Duggar.

On Tuesday, Jinger’s new memoir hit stores, and the response from family, friends, and fans has been overwhelmingly supportive.

While many Duggars have chosen to remain silent, Jill and others have congratulated Jinger on her triumphant achievement.

Just yesterday, Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo basically called his wife a hero for speaking out against

Jinger Duggar has been making the media rounds promoting her new book. (Photo via Instagram)

And now, in what might be a first for a member of the controversial Duggar clan, Jinger has earned praise from the mainstream media.

The 29-year-old has been making the media rounds to promote her book, and earlier this week, she appeared on Daily Blast Live, where she once again spoke candidly about her difficult upbringing.

During the interview, Jinger confirmed that she hasn’t spoken with Josh Duggar in over two years.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

Josh, as you probably know, is currently serving a 151 month sentence on child pornography charges.

Jinger’s candid comments about her brother earned her praise from the Daily Blast‘s panel of hosts, particularly anchor Al Jackson.

“I hope it’s not lost on our audience the amount of courage that it takes to speak about the situation with your brother, which obviously is gross and sad, but you’re addressing it. You don’t have to, but you are,” Jackson remarked during Jinger’s appearance on the show.

Jinger had an emotional moment during a recent interview. (Photo via Instagram)

Jinger became emotional as Jackson continued to praise her courage.

“And I just want to let you know on behalf of us as a panel, I wasn’t sure how forthcoming you were gonna be in this interview, and, quite frankly, I’m really blown away because you really are taking a risk in losing everything, in terms of your relationships, your past, how you view who you are as a person,” he said.

“And it took a lot of courage for you to do this, and I’m really impressed by you, and I wish you luck in your journey,”

Jinger is speaking her mind like never before these days. And her parents might not like what she has to say. (Photo via Instagram)

“She’s tearing up,” one of Jackson’s co-hosts remarked, adding, “Now we’re all crying.”

On Instagram, Jeremy Vuolo praised his wife for her bravery in speaking out against Josh.

“Having lived her life in the public eye, she is a naturally guarded person. Many of you know this about her. But, she’s done it anyway. Why? Because she feels compelled,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Jeremy Vuolo posted this photo of himself and his wife toward the end of 2020. They look great together! (Photo via Instagram)

“She wrote this book for you,” he added.

“She wants to encourage and rescue those who are confused. She knew going into this whole process that there would be hard questions. But she wanted to face them,” Jeremy continued.

“It hasn’t been easy. But God’s grace has been so clearly evident.”

Jeremy Vuolo has a smile on his face here for a good reason. He’s getting a smooch from his wife. (Photo via Instagram)

Obviously, Jinger’s book tour has taken quite an emotional toll.

But we’re sure she has no regrets about embarking on this path.

After all, if Jinger doesn’t tell her story to the world, who will?