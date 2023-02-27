Jed Duggar & Katey Nakatsu: Did They Really Change Their Baby's Name at 9 Months?!

Back in May of 2022, Jed Duggar and wife Katey Nakatsu welcomed their first child — and fans were immediately divided on the matter of the boy’s unusual name.

Truett Duggar was born into a family of unusual monikers (let us never forget the tragedy of Jessa naming one of her sons Spurgeon), but some fans thought this was the strangest name yet.

Jed eventually revealed that he and Katey believed “Truett was gonna be a girl, and he wasn’t,” but “they saved the name” and went with it all the same.

Now, however, there’s reason to believe that the young couple may have experienced a change of heart.

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu recently welcomed their first child. And critics are unimpressed with their parenting skills.

Jed is very active on YouTube, where he frequently shares videos of various family outings.

In his latest, several members of the Duggar family can be heard referring to Truett as “Bill.”

Duggar fans are convinced, based on this video, that Jed and Katey have changed their son’s name from Truett to Bill.

Naturally, viewers were quick to pick up on this, and many jumped to the conclusion that Jed and Katey had changed their baby’s name!

“They’re calling him ‘Bill’ now? Poor little Truett always getting old man names,” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“I was gonna say, Bill is better than Truett,” another added.

“Could Truett be a family name on the in-law side somewhere? Maybe he’s Truett, but his go-by name is Bill?” a third suggested.

Another pointed out that at no point in the video do we hear Jed or Katey refer to the boy as Bill.

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever heard Jed or Katey call him Bill, but James and the other guys in the trip definitely have more than once.”

Jed and Katey are currently expecting their second child together. (Photo via YouTube)

Others congratulated the couple on the alleged change, preferring the more traditional “Bill” to the more unconventional “Truett.”

“Bill sounds much better as a surname. I suppose he got it from a family member,” wrote one such commenter.

“But I don’t really like it as a first/middle name.”

Needless to say, there’s been a lot of debate on this subject.

Jed and Katey were clearly overjoyed to welcome their first child. (Photo via Instagram)

Which is funny considering the most likely explanation is that Bill is just a nickname, and the boy’s name is still very much Truett.

Granted, we’re not sure how you get one from the other, but then, there’s a whole lot that we don’t understand about the Duggar family.

These days, Jed and Katey are expecting their second child, and in an unorthodox move, they’ve already revealed the baby’s name.

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are expecting their second child! (Photo via Instagram)

Jed and Katey say they’ll christen their first daughter Nora Kate, because “Nora means light and Kate means pure.”

Sounds like these two have learned from their earlier mistake and are planning to be 100 percent decisive and transparent with baby number two!