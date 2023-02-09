Duggar Son Betrays Jim Bob, Announces He’s Leaving Family Religion

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar’s memoir has created some major waves in her family.

Jinger didn’t lay into her parents as much as some readers had hoped, but she did confirm that she’s rejected the more extreme aspects of their belief system.

The 29-year-old places the blame for her parents’ more backward beliefs not on Jim Bob and Michelle, but on their former spiritual guru, Bill Gothard.

And it seems that in going public with the source of her family’s woes, Jinger has inspired at least one sibling to strike out on their own, as well.

Jinger Duggar stares intensely into the camera in this still image from a YouTube video she recorded. (Photo via Instagram)

Earlier this week, YouTuber and blogger Katie Joy revealed that one of Jinger’s brothers spoke with her on condition of anonymity.

The unidentified Duggar son revealed that Jana Duggar moved out of her parents’ home with little fanfare more than two years ago.

He added, however, that his eldest sister still lives on their parents’ property.

And while that claim might have attracted the most attention, the source also had some interesting things to say about his own relationship with his parents.

“Just saying one of Jinger Duggar’s brothers supports her speaking out and he’s apparently bee bopping and rolling his way out too,” Katie Joy wrote, on Instagram, adding, “His words.”

“Bee bopping and rolling his way out,” eh?

We’re not sure why this unidentified Duggar talks like an extra from West Side Story, but we think he’s trying to say that he too will be rejecting the religion of his parents in favor of something more modern.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have lost a considerable amount of weight. And fans are worried about their health. (Photo via Instagram)

Joy doesn’t offer any hints regarding the defector’s identity, but she does theorize as to the cause of the anti-Jim Bob rebellion.

“Jim Bob’s family is officially blowing up because he picked the wrong child to protect while neglecting the care of his wife and daughters,” she wrote on Instagram.

Yes, Katie believes that in throwing so much support behind Josh amid an endless parade of sex scandals, JB lost the loyalty of his other children.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo via TLC)

It’s a sound theory — but it seems just as likely that the kids have simply realized that they no longer have the means to isolate themselves from the world, and adhering to Jim Bob’s archaic beliefs would basically make it impossible for them to start careers of their own.

This is a guy who still thinks men and women shouldn’t be in a room together unless they’re married or supervised by a fellow evangelical.

It’s tough to work in an office and follow that rule.

As for the Josh issue, it seems that’s still a very sensitive subject among Duggar men.

Josh Duggar smiles in one of his many, many mug shots.

“Let’s just say that when I suggested that a Duggar Brother help Anna get a divorce lawyer … I hit a nerve,” Joy wrote in one of her posts about the Duggar insider.

“He said ‘Anna’s a grown woman and can make decisions for herself’ then promptly changed the subject. Told ya’ll, Anna’s wearing out her welcome.”

We suppose it’s possible that Anna is wearing out her welcome.

Josh Duggar might soon be back in court for his appeal. (Photo via Getty)

But it’s equally likely that this young Duggar got defensive because he’s beginning to realize that Josh is guilty as hell, and that his family spent decades sheltering a sexual predator.

Let’s hope it’s the latter.