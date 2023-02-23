Jade Cline Checks Both Parents Into Rehab, Asks Fans For Support

Jade Cline has endured all sorts of personal drama during her years in the spotlight.

And now, it looks like she’s using what she’s learned to help those closest to her.

If you’ve been following her story from the beginning, then you probably already know that Jade’s parents have both been arrested on drug charges multiple times.

Now, the successful daughter is taking steps to ensure that there will be no more needless suffering.

In a TikTok video posted to her page on Wednesday, Jade explained that she recently held an informal intervention and was able to convince both of her parents to check into rehab.

“I wanted to get on here and jut let you guys know some information that I’d rather your guys hear from me first than media outlets and social media or whatever,” Cline told her followers.

“I’ve learned a lot about loving an addict, and I’ve learned a lot about boundaries,” Jade continued.

“It’s important to do what you need to do for your own mental health, and for your own family’s health and happiness.

“Thankfully, my mom and dad both said that they thought rehabilitation was something that they really needed to get their lives back on track.”

Jade didn’t mince words, and she confirmed that she’s suffered mightily as a result of her parents’ addictions.

“I’ve had a lot of animosity growing up, and resentment towards addiction — what I’ve kind of been through due to other people’s addiction,” she said.

“But I think through therapy and a lot of things I’ve learned is that the anger doesn’t help, it just festers. And what helps is understanding love and support and being aware of what’s enabling and what’s helpful.”

Jade went on to reveal that she offered her assistance to her parents, and she was thrilled when they took her up on the offer.

“I basically told my parents, you know, ‘I think this is what you guys need and I’d be here to support you and I’ll help you guys figure something out or get something lined up if it’s something that you guys really want to do and are really going to follow through with,” she said.

“I’ll be there, just like I was there with Sean,” she added, referencing her fiance, who has also struggled with addiction.

“He’s proof that the program works, the steps work.”

In the caption to her video, Jade encouraged her followers to open up about their own encounters with addiction.

“Send positive vibes! This journey wont be easy for my parents but definitely will be worth it. My mom and dad are both doing really well in treatment!” she wrote.

“I really appreciate all the messages I get from other people who have experienced the same journey,” she continued.

“I love reading the messages about recovery success, but I also like to be there for the ones that didn’t watch get the chance to see their loved one go through recovery. Thank you for the support

We wish Jade and her parents all the best as they continue to recover as a family.