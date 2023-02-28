Farrah Abraham Dating Profile Revealed: What is the Single Mom Looking For?!?

Here’s the thing about Farrah Abraham:

She might not be the best parent on the planet, as evidenced by the so-called gift she presented to her daughter just a few days ago.

She also may have a plastic surgery addiction, which has left her looking unrecognizable.

But when it comes to dating? To sleeping around? To any sort of promiscuity or questionable morals when it comes to her sex/love life?

No real judgment can be passed.

Farrah lost her fiance, and the father of her child, to a car accident 14 years ago and she’s talked openly about how that trauma has affected her mental health.

Abraham hasn’t really had a known steady boyfriend since, either.

But she’d like that to change, it now seems.

We’re not sure just what dating website Farrah has joined, but she went ahead and made her profile known to the world a few days ago.

The reality star’s VERY long profile contains a rundown requirements for the “best friend, love, playmate, and life partner” she hopes to find via the Internet.

She writes in the bio that she is looking for “an intelligent man with a beautiful mind” and emphasizes that the right suitor, will be:

“Loving, compassionate, emotionally available, mentally healthy, a good communicator, supportive, authentic, spiritual, sensual, trustworthy, family-oriented, passionate, non-addicted, possess self-awareness, and live with integrity.”

Let’s be honest: Who among us would NOT want to be with someone who checked most of those boxes?

“To know me is to discover that I’m romantic, warm-hearted, fun-loving, authentic, supportive, spiritual, emotionally available, optimistic, family-oriented and a lifelong learner,” the Teen Mom alum continued.

She goes on to cite daughter Sophia, who she is “so proud of,” adding that she’s open to either having more kids or being with a person who already has kids of his own.

Farrah also claims she’s “passionate about sharing quiet moments together.”

Farrah Abraham looks quite different in her recent Instagram uploads. (Photo via TikTok)

Abraham asks her hypothetical partner if going to Bora Bora would be appealing, while referencing her affection for dark chocolate and pets that include a mini horse, peacocks, dogs and a cat

What else holds an appeal to the polarizing MTV personality?

“comedy, red carpets, holding hands and walking on the beach, romantic candlelight dinners.”

Elsewhere, Farrah lists as her Likes… before telling her potentially boyfriends that they better enjoy doing laundry, given that she prefers “cool, clean sheets.”

In a grander sense, the mother of one is seeking “the kind of love that lasts forever.”

Farrah said way back in June that all of her future suitors will have to get “a psyche eval & brain scan,” but she doesn’t mention any requirements of that nature in this dating profile.

She does want them to have a well-paying job, however, and, like everyone else across the globe, wants to be with a mate that possesses a “great sense of humor.”

Are you “a man who has space for me in his heart and in his arms?”

If so, you may be right for Farrah Abraham?

Farrah Abraham has had a lot of work done. (Photo via Instagram)

“I will admire that you go after your goals and find space to balance relationship, play, family and personal time,” continues Farrah.

“You know how to give and receive love, and you value monogamy.”

You best be in shape, too!

Abraham wants a man who is “motivated to stay healthy, handsome, and fit so we can spend many happy, quality years together.”

Finally, and most hilariously?

The typically unstable star promises potential mates a “respectful, drama-free, peaceful” relationship that is also “silly” and “loving.”

“Will you join me?” she asks in conclusion.

