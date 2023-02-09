Amy Slaton Finally Comments on Sister’s Shocking Marriage to Caleb Willingham

We’ve heard from Tammy Slaton many times ever since she shocked the reality television universe in November.

The 1000-Lb Sister star went ahead and married a man named Caleb Willingham at that point, just a few months after meeting him in rehab.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy previously told E! News of exchanging vows with Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

Tammy is clearly psyched about her decision and her future prospects.

But how does her famous sibling and co-star feel?

Yes, Amy Slaton attended Tammy’s wedding ceremony — which took place in the parking lot of the aforementioned facility — but does she support what felt like an impromptu ceremony?

It sure sounds that way now.

“When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, ‘That’s good.'” Amy just told E! News this week, adding:

“Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn’t motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations.”

It’s true:

Tammy and Caleb can relate to one another’s situations. Both have been determined to shed hundreds of pounds over the recent years, yet each had been unsuccessful in doing so.

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

As loyal fans likely know at this point, Tammy underwent gastric bypass surgery last year and has remained in the rehab facility since.

It’s unclear when she’ll check out, but photos of Tammy over the last few weeks make it clear that she’s a brand new woman.

And now she’s got a supportive man by her side.

“I’m just happy to have another brother!” Amy added to E!.

Way to go, Tammy Slaton! The reality star has clearly lost A LOT of weight.

Tammy is pretty darn happy at the moment, too.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time,” she recently said.

“I’ve got a lot more energy. I’m living life to the fullest.”

On the latest episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, which was filmed many months ago, Tammy hit the weight goal needed to qualify for the procedure that has changed her life.

Photo via Instagram

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy told viewers, adding in excitement:

“I’m like 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop…

“I did that!”

“I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.