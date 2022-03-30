Bruce Willis Retires From Acting Due to Serious Health Condition

Bruce Willis is retiring from acting.

The 67-year-old actor's family shared the unexpected and unfortunate news on Instagram Wednesday, explaining the reason why alongside a photo of Willis.

The message opens:

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

As you can see below, the statement was signed by daughter Rumer Willis, along with her mom, Demi Moore, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, and Rumer’s sisters, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

These Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, and:

"We are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate.

"It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The medical group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury.

"But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

So very, very sad.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the Willis family message also says.

Rumer - who is the eldest child of the Sixth Sense actor and ex-wife Moore - concluded by sharing the family’s new motto.

As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.

Willis has starred in such hit films as Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, 12 Monkeys and Sin City.

More recently, he starred in the 2018 Eli Roth-directed hit action-thriller Death Wish.

Over the course of his impressive career, Willis won a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards.

He has several projects lined up for a 2022 release, all filmed before today's announcement.

In the wake of this medical and professional news, a number of celebrities took to social media to express their surprise and sorrow.

"Sending lots of love and healing to you all!" wrote Katie Couric, for example.

"Grace and guts! Love to you all!" wrote Jamie Lee Curtis.

"We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover," added Debi Mazar.

We'll give the final word here to Randall Emmett, who directed Willis in last year's Midnight in the Switchgrass:

"Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend.

"I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition.

"Bruce will always be a part of our family."