Varya Malina BANNED from Visiting Geoffrey Paschel in Prison!

Disgraced former 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel is in prison where he belongs.

While Geoffrey files appeal after appeal in an effort to subvert justice, Varya Malina remains tragically in love with him.

She has been visiting him in prison. Varya may be one of the only people in the world who does not see Geoffrey for the monster that he is.

Now, those visits have come to an end — but not by choice. The prison has banned Varya from in-person visits.

In a lengthy, lengthy string of Instagram Story posts this week, Varya Malina shared the news.

While many 90 Day Fiance fans are celebrating, clearly Varya cannot see this as a good thing. Maybe one day she will, but sadly not yet.

She told her followers that she feels like “part of my soul was torn out again.”

Varya took to her Instagram Story to complain that the “only emotional support” in her life was now gone.

She accused “the [biased] and inhumane system” of doing this to her and to Geoffrey.

Additionally, Varya seemed to tease followers, waiting for them to ask her to explain why she could no longer visit the man she mistakenly loves.

“My visitations were suspected permanently,” Varya announced alongside a tearful emoji.

“When I tell you the reason,” she teased, “you’ll be shocked.” Weird way to hype up this reveal.

She also posted some nauseating thirst traps of the violent monster himself. No thanks!

Varya bizarrely decided to stretch things out even further (yes, we’re skipping a number of her posts because it was kind of nuts).

“And after I will tell you the reason why I can’t see Geoffrey anymore,” she dangled for her followers.

“And,” she added, “what I’m gonna do for my [birthday].”

Varya also explained that her recent break from Instagram (we somehow didn’t notice) arose from this disappointment.

“I had zero energy to do anything,” she wrote. “Especially showing my vulnerability.” She added another tearful emoji.

Okay, are you ready for the actual explanation for why she’s not allowed to see Geoffrey anymore? We sure are!

“So, everywhere in Tennessee, they put those new X-ray body scanners,” she noted. Varya means in prisons, not, like, along sidewalks in Tennessee. One assumes.

These are devices “which expose you to radiation.” True? Varya was also bathing in radiation — UV rays, the visible spectrum, and more — as she posted this video.

“I said I have health concerns about that,” Varya noted. “And I offered to be opt out or strip search.”

“Or,” Varya went on, “any alternative they have to this procedure.”

However, she lamented, “they said that they don’t have any exclusions and I have to leave if I refuse to go through radiation.”

Prisons do not generally allow people to pick their own security screenings when they visit dangerous, violent criminals.

Apparently, and we truly hate to side with prison guards here, but it sounds like they tried to do her a favor.

“They try to convince me that it is harmless,” Varya recalled.

“Which is not up to them to decide,” she went on. I don’t call women this but we’re starting to get “Karen” vibes from this encounter.

“Only my doctor could do that,” Varya insisted.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have any doctor’s note with me,” she lamented. She did later have an appointment.

It’s unclear if her doctor gave her a note that would have granted her special access to the prison without a security screening, or of her doctor managed to reassure her that the occasional screening was fine.

“But apparently,” Varya continued, “it was too late.”

“The Warden didn’t want to listen to my side of the story,” she complained.

“He just said ‘you refused,'” Varya told her camera during her drive.

Varya described the warden telling her that “‘You are permanently suspended.'”

This means that she cannot visit Geoffrey in prison. Ever.

She is appealing this. Perhaps it will work. Let us hope not. The less access to her that he has, perhaps the more she can escape from his manipulations. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking.