Ryan Edwards TRASHES Wife Mackenzie: You’re a Dirty Cheater! I Want a Divorce!

It appears to be over between Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie.

It appears to be very ugly, as well.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the former Teen Mom star shared a meme from something called “Cheater & Cheater Quotes” that states the following:

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

YIKES, huh?

As a caption to this statement, Edwards added:

“Your regret is coming… the good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted.”

After uploading this message on his own Instagram page, Ryan proceeded to leave comment under a photo of the couple shared by his wife back in July 2022.

“Take wife down off this,” he wrote. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

That says it all, doesn’t it?

Ryan and Mackenzie share son Jagger and daughter Stella.

They met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before entering into a roller coaster romance.

The pair’s relationship was chronicled on the aforementioned MTV reality series, including their 2017 wedding ceremony.

In the years since, Edwards has battled a substance abuse problem, while Mackenzie has stood staunchly by his side.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have ended their social media hiatus. And now, they’re telling their story like never before. (Photo via Instagram)

During a June 2017 episode of Teen Mom 2, Ryan was seen falling asleep while driving himself and his now-estranged wife to their wedding ceremony.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie said of her new husband during the episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

After the footage aired, Edwards – who also shares son Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout – revealed he had entered rehab once again.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” Ryan said at the time, adding:

“Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Photo via Instagram

Aside from Bookout confessing that her son wants nothing to do with his dad, we’ve heard little from Ryan or about Ryan of late.

Heck, the above post marked the first time he even updated his official Instagram page since 2018.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone who stays out in bars and goes home with other guys…” Ryan continued on Sunday, hinting that a divorce filing was on tap:

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don[‘t] you know what happens when u lay with dogs? Wait look who I am talking to.”

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together.

Ryan went on to state that Mackenzie allegedly cited her spouse’s past drug use and his history of substance abuse as the reason for her cheating.

“And then blaming it on my addiction, yea divorce is the right thing,” he wrote.

Mackenzie has yet to comment publicly on Ryan’s divorce and infidelity allegations.

We will next see Edwards on “The Aftermath” special at the end of Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2, which is currently airing.