Annie Wersching, 24 and Timeless Actress, Dies of Cancer

Very sad news today out of Hollywood:

Annie Wersching, a veteran actress best known known for her roles in the hit TV shows 24, Bosch and Timeless, passed of cancer early on Sunday morning.

She was 45 years old.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21:Annie Wersching attends the LA Premiere Of Cirque Du Soleil’s “Volta” at Dodger Stadium on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to Deadline, Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, although she continued to film prominent roles afterward in programs such as Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie.

Wersching also voiced Tess in the popular The Last Of Us video game, which was very recently adapted into a television series by HBO.

Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, issued a statement that confirmed the tragic development outcome.

We’ve posted it below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Annie Wersching arrives at Paramount+’s 2nd Annual “Star Trek Day’ celebration at Skirball Cultural Center on September 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment.

She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing.

Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Annie Wersching attends Center Theatre Group’s opening night performance of “The Prom” at Ahmanson Theatre on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Wersching was a mother of three.

A native of St. Louis, she got her start on screen with appearances in movies such as Bruce Almighty and shows such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed and Supernatural, before eventually earning a recurring role as Renee Walker in the series 24.

Her Timeless co-star, Abigail Spencer, shared a beautiful, yet heartbreaking post about her friend on Instagram in tribute on Sunday.

“My darling @anniewersching,” she began her caption.

“The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis, where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community.

“She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a storyline or your lifeline: call Annie.

“This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Annie Wersching attends the World Premiere Of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” – Red Carpet at El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jon Cassar, director and executive producer of 24, also paid tribute as follows:

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile.

“Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with.

“Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it.”

Wersching is survived by include her husband and lods Freddie, 12; Ozzie, and Archie, 4.